Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work

Twin Disc started in Racine, Wisconsin, in 1918 with the introduction of the twin disc farm tractor clutch, and has grown with America while helping America grow. From enhancing the performance of early farm tractors, road building and construction equipment, to marine transmissions, to post-war industrial development of the free world, Twin Disc has developed an outstanding reputation for quality and reliability.

"This anniversary is a chance for us to reflect on the inventiveness of the company's founders and my predecessors, as well as the resilience and willingness to adapt that has allowed Twin Disc to flourish for a century," said John H. Batten, president and CEO of Twin Disc. "It's also an opportunity for us to express our appreciation for our employees, customers, and the communities we work and live in."

Twin Disc is preparing a series of local, national and international events and promotions to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, including an international distributor meeting at its corporate headquarters. Twin Disc will participate in local Racine events, including the Lighthouse Run, Independence Day Parade, and the WKLH Work Force Tour.

Other North American and international Twin Disc subsidiaries, in Belgium, Italy, Singapore, India, and Australia, will also celebrate the 100th anniversary with events and promotions.

"We're looking forward to all these opportunities to celebrate our history, and more importantly, the people who helped make Twin Disc what it is today," Batten said. "It is my hope that these reflections encourage us to look toward our next 100 years and inspire the next generation of Twin Disc employees to imagine and develop new ways to continue to put horsepower to work."

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty, off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

