Twitch Partners with SLIVER.tv to Launch Interactive "Tilted Trivia" Extension to Millions of Twitch Esports Fans

SLIVER.tv's Tilted Trivia game is now available to all Twitch streamers and will run 24/7 throughout Twitch as an overlay to streams. Users will be able to play live by contributing Twitch Bits, and compete by answering a variety of trivia questions tailored to the streamer and the game they're watching. Upon launch, it will feature over 3,000 curated trivia including questions for general gaming, esports, and top games like Fortnite, League of Legends, CSGO, PUBG, Overwatch, GTA V and Hearthstone. The top 3 ranked participants will be announced live and featured on the streamer's leaderboard for bragging rights on Twitch.

"SLIVER.tv's platform is incredible. It allows my viewers to be much more engaged and invested into my stream. SLIVER.tv provides the ability to watch and win prizes by just doing what they would normally do," said top Twitch streamer Erik 'Fl0m' Flom with over 18 million views and 340,000 followers. "What has me most excited for Tilted Trivia is that this same increased engagement will be directly brought into Twitch through the extension. A second added benefit is my viewers and the Bits they use directly support me while participating in the trivia and competing for the top of the leaderboards. All you have to do is enable the extension and let the fun begin."

"As we built SLIVER.tv to over five million monthly visits, we learned that interactive trivia games are highly engaging and capture the attention of viewers," said Mitch Liu, Co-founder and CEO, SLIVER.tv/Theta Labs. "Our users earn free virtual coins for prizes by watching streamers and actively participating in trivia, raffle contests and live polls, leading to session times that clock in at up to 40 percent longer. Tilted Trivia represents the next evolution of this engaging platform, and we're excited to enable thousands of streamers to deepen their relationships with Twitch's 100 million monthly active users."

Coming soon, all participants and winners of the Tilted Trivia game on Twitch will be able to claim Theta Tokens as rewards on the SLIVER.tv site. Up to 1.1 million Theta Tokens will be awarded each month to Tilted Trivia winners, which is worth more than $100,000 currently. Users will be able to use Theta Tokens to reward streamers, purchase virtual goods and much more. In the future, users will be able to earn additional Theta Tokens by sharing their bandwidth to re-broadcast video streams using a native blockchain protocol purpose-built for video.

SLIVER.tv is the leading interactive esports live streaming platform with over five million monthly user visits. SLIVER.tv Watch & Win platform engages esports viewers via interactive trivia, live polls, raffle contests and prizes, while watching their favorite games and streamers. SLIVER.tv is the parent company of Theta Labs, a blockchain project creating a decentralized, user-powered video mesh network. Theta aims to provide higher quality streaming around the world while lowering costs for content delivery and helping content creators capture more of their advertising revenue. Learn more at SLIVER.tv and ThetaToken.org.

