Two 3D-Culture & Organoids Conference 2018 Conference: San Diego, CA, United States, October 4th-5th, 2018

3D-Culture & Organoids 2018 brings together researchers from around the world focusing on the emerging technologies and applications in cellular analysis.

Hear from and network with researchers who are currently screening for efficacy and toxicity using iPS cell lines, and those responsible for developing the techniques and technologies. There will also be discussions on industry and regulatory developments that are shaping the future of 3D-culture and technologies for studying organoids in cancer research and beyond.

Key Opinion Leaders from around the World are Participating at this Conference allowing Maximal Information Exchange and Unparalleled Networking Opportunities.

Agenda:



3D-Cell Culture Based Models

Imaging Methodologies for Studying Organoids

Organoids

Technologies in 3D-Cell Culture

Speakers



Stefano Da Sacco

Assistant Professor of Urology, GOFARR Laboratory for Organ Regenerative Research and Cell Therapeutics in Urology, Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California



Shurong Hou

Research Associate, Scripps Florida



Jan Lichtenberg

CEO & Co-Founder, InSphero AG



Terry Riss

Global Strategic Marketing Manager Cell Health, Promega Corporation



Matthias von Herrath

Vice President, Professor La Jolla Institute, NovoNordisk

