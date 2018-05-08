Two 3D-Culture & Organoids Conference 2018 Conference: San Diego, CA, United States, October 4th-5th, 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D-Culture & Organoids" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D-Culture & Organoids 2018 brings together researchers from around the world focusing on the emerging technologies and applications in cellular analysis.

Hear from and network with researchers who are currently screening for efficacy and toxicity using iPS cell lines, and those responsible for developing the techniques and technologies. There will also be discussions on industry and regulatory developments that are shaping the future of 3D-culture and technologies for studying organoids in cancer research and beyond.

Key Opinion Leaders from around the World are Participating at this Conference allowing Maximal Information Exchange and Unparalleled Networking Opportunities.

Agenda:

  • 3D-Cell Culture Based Models
  • Imaging Methodologies for Studying Organoids
  • Organoids
  • Technologies in 3D-Cell Culture

Speakers

Stefano Da Sacco
Assistant Professor of Urology, GOFARR Laboratory for Organ Regenerative Research and Cell Therapeutics in Urology, Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California

Shurong Hou
Research Associate, Scripps Florida

Jan Lichtenberg
CEO & Co-Founder, InSphero AG

Terry Riss
Global Strategic Marketing Manager Cell Health, Promega Corporation

Matthias von Herrath
Vice President, Professor La Jolla Institute, NovoNordisk

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/88h82v/two_3dculture?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-3d-culture--organoids-conference-2018-conference-san-diego-ca-united-states--october-4th-5th-2018-300644686.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

14:15 ET World Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Congress 2018: San Diego,...

14:00 ET Bioprinting & 3D-Printing in the Life Sciences Conference, EU...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Two 3D-Culture & Organoids Conference 2018 Conference: San Diego, CA, United States, October 4th-5th, 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:15 ET