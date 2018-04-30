Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Aditya and Leanna Arizona's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Aditya, a senior at BASIS Scottsdale, co-founded an educational initiative that is teaching computer coding to students living in four refugee camps in East Africa, aiming to lift them out of poverty and help meet the worldwide demand for skilled software engineers. Aditya showed an early aptitude in programming and technology, building his first website when he was in third grade. Two years ago, he met two young men who were conducting coding workshops in refugee communities in the Phoenix area, and envisioned a full-fledged software vocational training program for refugee students. Together, they launched the Refugee Code Academy and began working to bring coding boot camps to refugee settlements in Tanzania, Malawi and Kenya.

"Millions of high-potential refugees live in atrociously impoverished communities, hindered from realizing their dreams through technology," said Aditya. "Software engineering offers a dignified path for uplifting refugees from cyclical poverty and inspiring the next generation of regional and global innovators." As a member of the academy team, Aditya has developed a curriculum for offline digital classes taught by local volunteer teachers, built relationships with local NGOs, recruited volunteer programmers, and forged relationships with U.S. firms that could mentor or employ refugee students who are able to emigrate from Africa. He also is working to augment his academy's curriculum with virtual reality technology.

Leanna, an eighth-grader at Sweetwater School, started a "Peer Share" club that pairs middle school mentors with younger students who are dealing with difficult personal issues, but are not comfortable discussing them with an adult. An avid volunteer, Leanna said she "loves helping my community and making the world a better place." She started her club because she knew of students going through tough times but not being able to open up to anyone. "It breaks my heart to see students in trouble," she said.

To start her club, Leanna wrote a detailed plan and presented it to her school social worker and principal. After they approved her idea, she made announcements at school, created and distributed applications, and selected peer mentors. So far, dozens of students have met with her mentors to discuss their problems and learn new coping skills. "We have already touched the lives of many students just by giving them a caring shoulder to lean on and a listening ear, with confidentiality and safety yet without judgment," said Leanna. "We have helped students with family, bullying, homework and other school-related issues," she said. In addition to forming her club, Leanna also has volunteered at her local food bank, participated as a speaker and tour leader during a school leadership day, created a dance committee at her school, and was a key member of an event to match kids with special needs with student "buddies."

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

