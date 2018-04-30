Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Savannah and Addison Colorado's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Savannah, a senior at Grandview High School, began a campaign in 2011 to promote the inclusion of students with disabilities in all aspects of school life, and to change the way her whole community views and engages with people who have traditionally been excluded because of disability, race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation. Savannah's inspiration was her older brother, who was born with a genetic disorder that causes cognitive delays. "I watched as he struggled with school, being bullied and excluded from activities in and out of school," she said. "I saw the way schools and communities viewed people with disabilities and only identified them as their disability, not as the kind and loving people they truly are."

Savannah's "Project Unify" sponsors and organizes a series of programs and events designed to celebrate inclusion and bring students with and without disabilities together for meaningful interaction. These include school "spirit weeks," music concerts, parties, sports activities, youth leadership meetings and camping outings. Savannah also helps lead unified sports activities, and was chosen to represent Colorado as a youth leadership ambassador to the Special Olympics USA Games. "My mission is to make all schools and communities inclusive and unified for all, to create a new way to embrace each other's uniqueness and leverage our abilities to make the world a better place," she said.

Addison, an eighth-grader at Colorado Digital Academy, has delivered more than 130 speeches to raise money for childhood cancer causes and to motivate others to stay positive in the face of adversity. Life changed dramatically for Addison a month before his sixth birthday. He had a high fever, so his mother took him to the doctor. "Sadly, we found out that I had cancer," said Addison, who ended up undergoing 38 months of chemotherapy to treat his leukemia. One day a doctor asked if he would share his story with hospital donors. He did, describing how the hospital had become "my home," and crediting the hospital staff with helping him "to not be scared."

That event raised so much money that Addison was soon asked to speak at other fundraisers and events. "At first, I didn't know what to say, but I learned all you have to do is speak from your heart," he said. Even though some of his medications made him drowsy and he had difficulty breathing in the proper places during a speech, Addison never turned down a chance to speak; he considered it his way of giving back. Chosen as Boy of the Year by his local chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Addison helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to combat these cancers. Although he says he will continue to give speeches to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer, Addison also has begun giving motivational speeches at schools. "I am teaching others to find the bright bit of sun even on the grayest day and to remember they are not alone," he said.

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

