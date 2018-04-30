Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Grace and Sivani Connecticut's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Grace, a junior at Miss Porter's School, has raised more than $144,000 over the past nine years to support the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Connecticut Children's Medical Center by selling lemonade. When Grace was in first grade, she was given a book about a little girl with cancer named Alex who raised $1 million before her death by running lemonade stands to fight childhood cancer. "I read the book over and over and decided that I, too, wanted to do a lemonade stand," said Grace. After moving to a new town and learning that the Memorial Day parade passed in front of her house, Grace decided to sell lemonade in her front yard during the annual event.

That first year, Grace operated one stand and raised $226. Now, every year she has multiple stands along the parade route, as well as volunteers walking wagons up and down the street, selling to bystanders. To prepare, she sends emails to loyal donors in 42 states, recruits volunteers, makes online appeals through her website, and solicits local businesses for support. Whole Foods Market donates all of the lemonade. In addition to selling at the parade, Grace has recently started serving her beverages at sporting events and local businesses. Since she started her philanthropic venture, two close friends have been diagnosed with cancer. "As well as being supportive of them during treatment, I also feel like I'm helping in a larger way, too," Grace said.

Sivani, nominated by the Indian Valley Family YMCA and an eighth-grader at Timothy Edwards Middle School, volunteers with a group that has raised nearly $94,000 for child-focused charities by conducting talent shows and organizing benefit dinners and entertainment events. Six high school students started the "Power of Peace (POP)" volunteer group several years ago to improve the lives of children. In 2013, Sivani participated in the group's first fundraiser, a talent show. Inspired by her father, an avid volunteer, Sivani officially joined the group the following year. "I believe volunteering is important because it shapes people into better humans and makes them more selfless," said Sivani. "My decision was to make a change in our world, whether it is the smallest or biggest thing."

The POP group meets once a week to discuss upcoming events, projects and ideas. As one of their events draws near, members break into four teams to organize logistics, guest reception and donations, food and stage operations. When it's over, the members pick charities to support with their proceeds. The group has raised funds for sick children at the Hole in the Wall Gang camp, "adopted" 10 orphans each year at the Atma Vidya Ashram in India, donated Thanksgiving turkeys to a food bank, and provided Christmas toys for a local children's hospital. On her own, Sivani also spent the last three summers tutoring children and organized a neighborhood lemonade stand to raise money for a school program.

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

