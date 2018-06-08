Two Day 2018 US Employment Law Update - 37th Annual Advanced Conference

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "2018 Employment Law Update - 37th Annual Advanced Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Two days of hard-hitting, up-to-the-minute information on all significant employment law developments. Designed for experienced HR professionals and attorneys. Features superb faculty, important topics, and great networking opportunities. A not-to-be-missed conference! Participant favorite for decades!
A New President and a New (sort of) Congress: What Will it Mean for the American Workforce in 2018 and Beyond? EEOC, NLRB, OSHA, Department of Labor, Judicial Appointments, Executive Orders, Affirmative Action, New Legislation...and more
Is There No End in Sight? The Government's War Against Contractors and Exempt Status Rages One
Social Media: A Curse, a Blessing, or Both, for Employers?
The NLRB: What Will They Do Next? An old show business saying is, "You ain't seen nothin' yet!" We will cover the Board's Nutty 2017 Decisions and What's in Store for 2018
What is the Biggest Mistake Employers Make? It's Not What You Think
The Latest under FMLA, ADA/Reasonable Accommodation, Retaliation, Age Discrimination, and Harassment
Other Important Developments, Including State Law Developments
Open Forum to Include Employee Privacy Issues
So that everyone's employment law questions can be answered, there will be an "open forum" session that will provide you with an opportunity to ask questions regarding topics that were not covered.
Please note: Because of the dynamic changes taking place in employment law, every effort will be made to ensure that the program content presented is timely and includes all new significant developments in the area of employment law. Therefore, we reserve the right to modify the curriculum and/or instructors when such changes are deemed beneficial.
