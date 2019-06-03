Two Day Common Technical Document Course: Regulatory and Technical Requirements for CMC Management (London, United Kingdom - July 3-4, 2019)
Project management/collection of critical documents for chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) for global registration (CTD) and incorporate quality by design within the CTD
This two-day course will provide you with a clear understanding of the regulatory and technical requirements for CMC management of your full and generic application in major markets of EU and USA. Furthermore, the course examines the requirements for global roll out of the document to ROW regions including, LATAM, ASEAN, MENA and CIS territories.
You will increase your ability to manage all aspects of development of the CMC applications after two days of intensive lectures, group work, and discussion session, covering everything you need to know about compiling the chemistry and pharmacy section of your generic dossier.
This course will cover the following topics:
- Effective compilation of CTD and critical review of documentation
- Quality by design, critical attributes and developing new product using the CQA pyramid model
- Compiling and submitting Module 3 (CTD) of your registration dossier
- Identifying the extent of content expected by EU and US regulators
- Achieving the quickest turnaround of your submission
- Managing the pharmaceutical development and quality aspects of your developments and registration dossier in Europe and US
- Ensuring right first time development
- Meeting the legal framework and guidelines for the CMC/quality part of the document, and links to GMP
Why you should attend
Agenda:
Programme Day One
What is the CTD? The road map to Module 3 Understanding ICH
Assessing the impact of the harmonisation - ICH guidelines
Preparing the drug substance section of the application - US and EU
- Analysing the needs for the section
- How to submit information - Drug Master Files, Certificates of Suitability, other methods
- European Submissions, CEP and ASMF requirements
- Detailed information requirements for the section
- Q11 explained - EU and US expectations of FMEA analysis
- Development expectations and scale-up requirements
- Specific examples on EU / US format and guidance
GMP for Active Substances
- Examining GMP requirements and EU and US expectations, inspection timing and interactions and contractual obligations
Case study: Essential information from API suppliers
- The case study will allow participants to identify and understand the essential data requirements from API suppliers for submission of generic applications
Examining the content of the sections concerning the drug product. Composition and development of the drug product
- Defining the formulation
- Identifying the data needs for the pharmaceutical development section, explaining QBD and FMEA requirements
- Multiple examples of Development Report content - practical for table of contents and creation of QBD Pyramid
Programme Day Two
(All Module Sections include Example Sections for Writing)
Writing the section on manufacture of the drug product and process validation
- Examining the content of the section: How much information to provide
- Defining the difference between process development and validation and looking at validation expectations in today's environment
- Examining the content of the section
Writing the sections on Excipients and Packaging Components
- Control of the Excipients/Packaging Components
- Examples of data expectations
- Examining maintaining these sections
Writing the sections on control of the finished product and Case Study
- Examining the content of the section
- Control of the drug product
- Examples of specifications for Multiple Product Types
- Examples for Method Summaries
Writing the stability section
- Examining the content of the section
- Evaluation of stability data and the impact on shelf
The function and content of the Quality Overall Summary
- Overview of the current approaches
- What is the Expert Report: Practical involvement of the expert
- QOS explained and compared with Expert Report
- Detailed content of the QOS
Examining Global Roll-out of CTD - Module 3
Examining Change Control - Practical tips
Practical Exercise in Generic Development
- Identifying 10 - stage plan for developments
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqdrll
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
