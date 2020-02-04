Two Day Conference on Cell Therapy Bioprocessing (Boston, MA, United States - June 25-26, 2020) - Gain Insight into the Latest Advancements and Opportunities in the Cell-Gene Therapy Manufacturing Area

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2nd Annual Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last decade, the field of cell therapy has rapidly grown, and it holds enormous promise for treating many diseases. There are factors like manufacturing maze, investment, logistics and regulatory challenges which prevents cell and gene therapies being widely used.



A unique platform to provide the exact solutions to these robust manufacturing and bioprocessing challenges is presented at the 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Conference, taking place at Boston-USA on 25th & 26th June 2020.



Key Highlights

Bioprocessing of 3D cell culture

CHO cell lines bioprocessing

Automation of cellular therapies

AAV vector production

Process development and monitoring of cell-gene therapies

Optimization of cell-gene therapies

Supply chain and reimbursement issues

Regulatory guidelines cell and gene-based medicines

Why Attend

Learn the latest advancement and opportunities in the area of manufacturing of cell-gene therapies

Gain insights in the area of the automated and most effective manufacturing processes

Network with the key professionals addressing the strategies of supply chain and regulatory hurdles

Who Should Attend:



From Therapeutics and Pharmaceuticals, Cell & Gene therapy-based companies:



Engineers/ Scientists/ Researchers/ Project leaders in:

Bioprocess development

Process development

GMP/Manufacturing

Cellular Therapy

Gene Therapy

Quality Control

Cell Engineering

Regulatory affairs

Agenda:



Day 1: Thursday June 25th



CELL CULTURE TO CELL THERAPY



Self-regulated bioprocessing through bioreactor system for monitored 3D cell culture

Multi-omics study on CHO cell lines engineering and bioprocessing

Solution provider presentation

Morning refreshment and One on One Networking



CELL THERAPY BIOPROCESSING AND DEVELOPMENT



Next generation engineered T cells for cell therapy

Automation of cellular therapies: challenges and solutions

Solution provider presentation

Lunch and One on One Networking

Development of Stem Cell Derived Exosomes for Clinical Applications

Bioprocessing of recombinant adenoassociated virus production by fluorescence spectroscopy

Afternoon refreshment and One on One Networking



PROCESS MONITORING & QUALITY CONTROL



Process development of antigen-specific T cells

Establishing iPSC cell banks derived using reagents and workflows optimized for cell therapy manufacturing

Glycolysis restriction through fermentation technology to preserve T-cell functions and checkpoint therapy

Closing remarks by Chairperson

Drinks reception

End of Conference



Day 2: Friday June 26th



Scale up of allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing in single-use bioreactors: Challenges, insights and solutions

Cell therapy: progress in manufacturing and assessments of potency

Solution provider presentation

Morning refreshment and One on One Networking

Panel Discussion: Autologous vs Allogenic

Quality control and effective purification methods for cell therapy product lines

Solution provider presentation

Lunch and One on One Networking



LOGISTICS, REGULATORY & INVESTMENT



Building a leading edge supply chain, while maintaining flexibility

Raw and starting material control for cell-based medicines

FDA guidelines for regulatory issues involved cell therapy manufacturing

Closing remarks by Chairperson

End of Conference

Speakers:



Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets

(Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets Tiffany Rau , Global Leader in Process Development (R &D, CMC), Manufacturing, & Commercialization-, Biotechnology, Biopharmaceuticals, Vanderbilt University

, Global Leader in Process Development (R &D, CMC), Manufacturing, & Commercialization-, Biotechnology, Biopharmaceuticals, Devyn Smith , Chief Operating Officer, Sigilon Therapeutics

, Chief Operating Officer, Sigilon Therapeutics Jan Joseph Melenhorst , Adjunct Associate Professor, Upenn

, Adjunct Associate Professor, Upenn Ian McNiece , Vice President, Aegle Therapeutics

, Vice President, Aegle Therapeutics Patrick J. Hanley , Director of GMP for Immunotherapy, The Children's Research Institute

, Director of GMP for Immunotherapy, The Children's Research Institute Scott Burger , Principal, Advanced Cell & Gene Therapy LLC

