Two Day Conference on Cell Therapy Bioprocessing (Boston, MA, United States - June 25-26, 2020) - Gain Insight into the Latest Advancements and Opportunities in the Cell-Gene Therapy Manufacturing Area
Feb 04, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2nd Annual Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the last decade, the field of cell therapy has rapidly grown, and it holds enormous promise for treating many diseases. There are factors like manufacturing maze, investment, logistics and regulatory challenges which prevents cell and gene therapies being widely used.
A unique platform to provide the exact solutions to these robust manufacturing and bioprocessing challenges is presented at the 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Conference, taking place at Boston-USA on 25th & 26th June 2020.
Key Highlights
- Bioprocessing of 3D cell culture
- CHO cell lines bioprocessing
- Automation of cellular therapies
- AAV vector production
- Process development and monitoring of cell-gene therapies
- Optimization of cell-gene therapies
- Supply chain and reimbursement issues
- Regulatory guidelines cell and gene-based medicines
Why Attend
- Learn the latest advancement and opportunities in the area of manufacturing of cell-gene therapies
- Gain insights in the area of the automated and most effective manufacturing processes
- Network with the key professionals addressing the strategies of supply chain and regulatory hurdles
Who Should Attend:
From Therapeutics and Pharmaceuticals, Cell & Gene therapy-based companies:
Engineers/ Scientists/ Researchers/ Project leaders in:
- Bioprocess development
- Process development
- GMP/Manufacturing
- Cellular Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Quality Control
- Cell Engineering
- Regulatory affairs
Agenda:
Day 1: Thursday June 25th
CELL CULTURE TO CELL THERAPY
- Self-regulated bioprocessing through bioreactor system for monitored 3D cell culture
- Multi-omics study on CHO cell lines engineering and bioprocessing
- Solution provider presentation
- Morning refreshment and One on One Networking
CELL THERAPY BIOPROCESSING AND DEVELOPMENT
- Next generation engineered T cells for cell therapy
- Automation of cellular therapies: challenges and solutions
- Solution provider presentation
- Lunch and One on One Networking
- Development of Stem Cell Derived Exosomes for Clinical Applications
- Bioprocessing of recombinant adenoassociated virus production by fluorescence spectroscopy
- Afternoon refreshment and One on One Networking
PROCESS MONITORING & QUALITY CONTROL
- Process development of antigen-specific T cells
- Establishing iPSC cell banks derived using reagents and workflows optimized for cell therapy manufacturing
- Glycolysis restriction through fermentation technology to preserve T-cell functions and checkpoint therapy
- Closing remarks by Chairperson
- Drinks reception
- End of Conference
Day 2: Friday June 26th
- Scale up of allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing in single-use bioreactors: Challenges, insights and solutions
- Cell therapy: progress in manufacturing and assessments of potency
- Solution provider presentation
- Morning refreshment and One on One Networking
- Panel Discussion: Autologous vs Allogenic
- Quality control and effective purification methods for cell therapy product lines
- Solution provider presentation
- Lunch and One on One Networking
LOGISTICS, REGULATORY & INVESTMENT
- Building a leading edge supply chain, while maintaining flexibility
- Raw and starting material control for cell-based medicines
- FDA guidelines for regulatory issues involved cell therapy manufacturing
- Closing remarks by Chairperson
- End of Conference
Speakers:
- Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
- Tiffany Rau , Global Leader in Process Development (R &D, CMC), Manufacturing, & Commercialization-, Biotechnology, Biopharmaceuticals, Vanderbilt University
- Devyn Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Sigilon Therapeutics
- Jan Joseph Melenhorst, Adjunct Associate Professor, Upenn
- Ian McNiece, Vice President, Aegle Therapeutics
- Patrick J. Hanley , Director of GMP for Immunotherapy, The Children's Research Institute
- Scott Burger, Principal, Advanced Cell & Gene Therapy LLC
