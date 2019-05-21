Two Day Course: EU Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions: Introduction to the Entire Regulatory Dossier - London, United Kingdom - November 26-27, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 21, 2019, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will take participants through all of the constituent parts of the application for marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union, including the maximum residue limits dossier.

Presentations will cover the regulatory framework; pharmaceutical, toxicological and pharmacological data; safety risk assessments; pre-clinical and clinical data; detailed and critical summaries; and regulatory submissions. An important part of the programme will be devoted to working on case studies in the workshop sessions.

This practical two-day In-house course will take participants through all of the constituent parts of the application for marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicinal product for which a marketing authorisation is sought in the European Union, including the Maximum Residue Limits dossier.

Presentations will cover the regulatory framework, pharmaceutical, toxicological and pharmacological data, safety risk assessments, pre-clinical and clinical data, Detailed and Critical Summaries and regulatory submissions. An important part of the course will be devoted to working on case studies in the workshop sessions. The course will provide a comprehensive introduction to the entire regulatory dossier for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union.

BENEFITS OF ATTENDING

  • Understand the EU Regulatory Framework
  • Learn the Pharmaceutical Data Requirements
  • Know how to Comply with the Safety Requirements
  • Review the User Safety Risk Assessment
  • Consider the Environmental Risk Assessment
  • Receive Guidance on the Safety' Detailed and Critcal Summary
  • Consider the Pre-Clinical and Clinical Requirements
  • Take Away Regulatory Strategies and Procedures
  • Know How to Write the Regulatory Submission

Who Should Attend:

Personnel working in the following departments: Regulatory Affairs, Research and Development and Clinical Trials and Marketing. It will also be valuable to those seeking to review special problems encountered in the registrations of veterinary medicines. There will be ample opportunity for discussion during the proceedings.

Agenda:

Programme Day One

09.30 Introduction and Objectives of the course

09.45 EU Regulatory Framework

  • Understanding the regulatory objectives
  • EU legal framework
  • Legal base of regulatory procedures and dossier requirements

10.45 Refreshments

11.00 Part II: Pharmaceutical Data Requirements

  • Formulation and analytical data
  • Manufacturing process
  • Stability Studies

12.15 Discussion

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Workshop session
Planning a dossier to contain:

  • Pharmaceutical development studies
  • Toxicological, pharmacokinetic, metabolism and residue studies
  • Pre-clinical and clinical studies

14.45 Part IIIA: Consumer and Environmental Safety Data Requirements

  • The Toxicological Package
  • Maximum Residue Limits dossier: Safety File
  • Part IIIA of the Marketing Authorisation Application

15.15 User Safety Risk Assessment

  • Reviewing toxicology studies
  • Setting the scenario
  • Risk assessment and management

15.45 Refreshments

16.00 Pharmacokinetics and Bioequivalence

17.00 End of Day One

Programme Day Two

09.00 Environmental Risk Assessment

  • Phase I and II Assessments

09.30 Part IIIB Residues

  • Metabolism and residue studies
  • Maximum Residue Limits dossier: Residues File
  • Withdrawal period
  • Part IIIB of the Marketing Authorisation Application

10.15 Safety and Residues' Detailed and Critical Summaries

10.30 Refreshments

10.45 Part IV Pre-Clinical Data

  • Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics
  • Target species tolerance
  • Resistance

11.15 Part IV Clinical Data and Clinical' Detailed and Critical Summary

  • Clinical trials
  • Clinical Detailed and Critical Summary

11.45 EU Regulatory Strategies and Procedures

  • Full and abbreviated applications
  • Generic applications
  • Centralised Procedure
  • Decentralised, MRP and National Procedures

12.30 Lunch

14.00 Workshop Session

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 Workshop Presentations

  • Presentation by each team
  • Review and discussion

15.45 Writing the Regulatory Submission

  • Writing the dossier
  • Summary of Product Characteristics and labelling
  • Working with writers of Detailed and Critical Summaries

16.45 Discussion

17.00 End of Course

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hct0l7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2015-2019 & 2022: ...

Global Contact Lens Market 2018-2019 & 2025 with Alcon,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Two Day Course: EU Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions: Introduction to the Entire Regulatory Dossier - London, United Kingdom - November 26-27, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 21, 2019, 11:15 ET