Two Day Event: 2018 Employment Law Update - 37th Annual Advanced Conference

Two days of hard-hitting, up-to-the-minute information on all significant employment law developments. Designed for experienced HR professionals and attorneys. Features superb faculty, important topics, and great networking opportunities. A not-to-be-missed conference! Participant favorite for decades!



A New President and a New (sort of) Congress: What Will it Mean for the American Workforce in 2018 and Beyond? EEOC, NLRB, OSHA, Department of Labor, Judicial Appointments, Executive Orders, Affirmative Action, New Legislation...and more



Is There No End in Sight? The Government's War Against Contractors and Exempt Status Rages One



Social Media: A Curse, a Blessing, or Both, for Employers?



The NLRB: What Will They Do Next? An old show business saying is, "You ain't seen nothin' yet!" We will cover the Board's Nutty 2017 Decisions and What's in Store for 2018



What is the Biggest Mistake Employers Make? It's Not What You Think



The Latest under FMLA, ADA/Reasonable Accommodation, Retaliation, Age Discrimination, and Harassment



Other Important Developments, Including State Law Developments



Open Forum to Include Employee Privacy Issues

So that everyone's employment law questions can be answered, there will be an "open forum" session that will provide you with an opportunity to ask questions regarding topics that were not covered.



Please note: Because of the dynamic changes taking place in employment law, every effort will be made to ensure that the program content presented is timely and includes all new significant developments in the area of employment law. Therefore, we reserve the right to modify the curriculum and/or instructors when such changes are deemed beneficial.



