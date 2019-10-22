Two Day Leading & Developing Successful Pharma Teams Course: London, United Kingdom, November 18-19, 2019
Creating a team that speaks and acts with one vision in the pharma/device/animal health industries
Creating a united, high-performing team is one of the most important factors for successful drug and device development in today's changing global business environment.
It is essential that organisations recognise the importance of team interaction and
a need for the different individuals and teams to work together on productivity and quality as this vital element of team performance can often be overlooked.
This interactive workshop will focus on how to align members of a team and wider teams and functions, particularly working in a matrix or in a global environment. Through various group discussions, stimulating exercises and case studies, the workshop will help enhance teamwork and team performance.
Benefits of attending:
- Learn how to build, lead and motivate your team to maximise results
- Ensure effective communication between different team members
- Discuss ways to ensure that your team understand their roles and what is expected of them to deliver successful results
- Proactively identify issues and risks for the team and learn how to manage them effectively
- Develop a high performing team which is aligned with the same vision
Who Should Attend:
This course, designed specifically for the pharmaceutical, device and animal health industries, will be relevant for existing team leaders, project managers and heads of department who wish to develop their team to perform at a higher level.
It will also be beneficial to any team member who wants to develop the skills to achieve greater success.
Agenda:
Developing your team leadership
- Enhance your skills and qualities to become an effective team leader
- Team leadership style
- Manage the needs of individuals in your team
Matrix team management
- Achieve alignment of teams working in a matrix and globally
- Communication between teams working in a matrix
- Create a common vision for success
- Influencing in a matrix
Team formation and development
- Objectives, roles, and responsibilities
- What are the key elements of the roles and expectations from everyone in the team?
- Team styles and how to work effectively in and across teams
Effective team communication
- Ensuring effective communication with team members
- Virtual communication within your team
- Team members in different locations
- Best practice for sharing lessons learned
Motivating the team
- Motivating the team and suppliers
- Identifying and responding to what motivates different team members
- Achieving maximum performance using motivation approaches
Planning project team activities
- Prepare a project charter/project definition to ensure it is relevant and up to date
- Ensuring project objectives are met
Ensuring project team progress
- How to ensure deliverables are on time and of the right quality standard across
multi-teams
- Communicate progress - reports, and metrics
Proactively identify issues and risks and learn how to manage them
- Escalating where appropriate
- Ensuring alignment within the team is maintained
- Managing conflict in and between teams
Team problem-solving to ensure appropriate quality
- Tools for problem-solving
- Effective team problem-solving
Providing feedback to team members
- Feedback using an effective step-by-step process
- Mentoring and coaching
- Dealing with negative team members
