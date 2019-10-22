Two Day Leading & Developing Successful Pharma Teams Course: London, United Kingdom, November 18-19, 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leading & Developing Successful Pharma Teams" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Creating a team that speaks and acts with one vision in the pharma/device/animal health industries

Creating a united, high-performing team is one of the most important factors for successful drug and device development in today's changing global business environment.

It is essential that organisations recognise the importance of team interaction and

a need for the different individuals and teams to work together on productivity and quality as this vital element of team performance can often be overlooked.

This interactive workshop will focus on how to align members of a team and wider teams and functions, particularly working in a matrix or in a global environment. Through various group discussions, stimulating exercises and case studies, the workshop will help enhance teamwork and team performance.

Benefits of attending:

Learn how to build, lead and motivate your team to maximise results

Ensure effective communication between different team members

Discuss ways to ensure that your team understand their roles and what is expected of them to deliver successful results

Proactively identify issues and risks for the team and learn how to manage them effectively

Develop a high performing team which is aligned with the same vision

Who Should Attend:



This course, designed specifically for the pharmaceutical, device and animal health industries, will be relevant for existing team leaders, project managers and heads of department who wish to develop their team to perform at a higher level.

It will also be beneficial to any team member who wants to develop the skills to achieve greater success.

Agenda:



Developing your team leadership

Enhance your skills and qualities to become an effective team leader

Team leadership style

Manage the needs of individuals in your team

Matrix team management

Achieve alignment of teams working in a matrix and globally

Communication between teams working in a matrix

Create a common vision for success

Influencing in a matrix

Team formation and development

Objectives, roles, and responsibilities

What are the key elements of the roles and expectations from everyone in the team?

Team styles and how to work effectively in and across teams

Effective team communication

Ensuring effective communication with team members

Virtual communication within your team

Team members in different locations

Best practice for sharing lessons learned

Motivating the team

Motivating the team and suppliers

Identifying and responding to what motivates different team members

Achieving maximum performance using motivation approaches

Planning project team activities

Prepare a project charter/project definition to ensure it is relevant and up to date

Ensuring project objectives are met

Ensuring project team progress

How to ensure deliverables are on time and of the right quality standard across

multi-teams

multi-teams Communicate progress - reports, and metrics

Proactively identify issues and risks and learn how to manage them

Escalating where appropriate

Ensuring alignment within the team is maintained

Managing conflict in and between teams

Team problem-solving to ensure appropriate quality

Tools for problem-solving

Effective team problem-solving

Providing feedback to team members

Feedback using an effective step-by-step process

Mentoring and coaching

Dealing with negative team members

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j74v2s





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

