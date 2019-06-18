Two Day Microfluidics & Flow Chemistry Conference (San Diego, CA, United States - October 8-9, 2019)

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidics & Flow Chemistry 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference is held concurrently with the SelectBIO Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2019 which now in its 11th year is an Established Annual Event attracting researchers from academia and industry from around the world.

Registered delegates receive full access to the various co-located and concurrent events for maximal scientific exchange and networking opportunities.

The theme of the Microfluidics & Flow Chemistry 2019 Event is to bring focus on the technology developments and applications afforded by these disciplines as converging spaces -- SelectBIO Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics 2019 Annual Event brings together and covers the entire microfluidics field and the various co-located tracks each emphasize a particular field that has leveraged the technologies developed in the broader microfluidics arena.



Running alongside will be a co-located exhibit hall composed of companies from around the world developing tools, technologies, and services in the microfluidics and flow chemistry fields. There are extensive networking opportunities with breakfasts, lunches and networking receptions and we welcome delegates and companies from around the world to participate and engage with colleagues.

Who Should Attend:



Senior Academic researchers involved in research and technology development

Senior Industry researchers involved in R&D

Business Development professionals in companies involved in technology evaluation, licensing and partnering/business development activities

Young investigators/researchers embarking on their research careers excellent opportunity to learn the latest science and excellent networking opportunities to build collaborations

Students and post-doctoral fellows opportunity to present their research to a worldwide audience via posters and build their professional networks, collaborations and career develop

Agenda:



Flow Reactors

Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry

Microfluidics Chips and Microreactor Design

Microfluidics for Chemical Synthesis

Sample Preparation Technologies

