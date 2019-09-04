Two Day Quality and GMP Compliance for Virtual Companies Workshop: Focus on Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Biologics Industries - Irvine, CA, United States - October 17-18, 2019
Sep 04, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quality and GMP Compliance for Virtual Companies (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Biologics Industries)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this two day workshop conference you will learn the requirements and expectations of major health care regulators that are applicable to "virtual" companies.
You will learn how to diagnose your company's needs based on which GMP and GCP-governed operations you retain and which you outsource; what the current expectations and best industry practices are for selecting, qualifying and monitoring your contractors to ensure they are meeting your requirements; and how to build a quality system framework that is not excessive for your current needs, but has the structure and integration to "grow with you" as the scope your operations change in the coming months and years.
Today, many companies operate on an outsourcing model. This is very common for companies who are evolving from being mainly development-focused to a point where they are entering latter stages of Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trials, and plan to have a product ready for market approval in the coming months.
Most such companies are small, and may not have deep expertise in QA and GMP compliance, relying on their partners to cover those areas. Companies who outsource the majority of operations through the use of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Laboratories, however, remain responsible for the quality and compliance status of the products they send to the clinic or to the marketplace.
You will also learn best practices for managing a regulatory inspection, with emphasis on FDA, EMA and Health Canada, but applicable to most other major agencies as well.
Learning Objectives:
Participants in this seminar will:
- Understand the GMP and GCP requirements all virtual companies must meet regardless of the extent of their outsourcing operations
- Understand how to select, qualify and monitor CMOs, CROs and Contract Laboratories
- Learn the elements to include in a quality agreement (also known as a technical agreement)
- Learn how to determine which GMP or GCP requirements apply to you, depending on the things you do internally and those you outsource
- Understand your obligations under the law for products you release to the clinic or the marketplace
- Appreciate the importance of maintaining data integrity
- Learn how to effectively manage a health regulatory inspection:
- Inspection logistics
- Responding effectively to document requests and questions from inspectors
- Managing the inspection exit discussion
- How to write an effective response to inspection observations
- How to find applicable inspection references and procedures of the FDA, EMA and Health Canada
Who Should Attend:
- Senior quality managers in manufacturing QA/GMP or clinical quality areas
- Quality professionals
- Regulatory professionals
- Clinical Operations
- Compliance professionals
- Quality auditors - GMP and GCP
- Document control specialists
Agenda:
Day 1
08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration
09.00 AM: Session Start
Introductions and participant expectations for the program
Fundamentals of Good Manufacturing Practice
- What is GMP?
- Purpose of GMP
- Basis in law: US, Europe, Canada
- Elements that apply to all virtual companies
- Elements that depend on how operations are conducted: How to tell what applies to your company
Data Integrity: What it is and why it is important to GMP
Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice (GCP)
- What is GCP?
- Purpose of GCP
- Basis in law: US, Europe, Canada
- Elements that apply to all virtual companies
- Elements that depend on how operations are conducted: How to tell what applies to your company
Regulatory and business risks: The case for compliance
Virtual company organizational structure and responsibility for QA/GMP/GCP
Virtual company quality system structure and management
- Policies, procedures, documentation management
- Metrics and management review considerations
Selection, qualification and monitoring of contractors
- Initial due diligence - public information sources to gage compliance
- Qualification of vendors
- Quality agreements - determining and documenting responsibilities for GMP
- Vendor audit program
Day One Q&A and recap of progress meeting stated course expectations
Day 2
Regulatory Inspections
- Purpose of an inspection
- Reasons for inspections
- Inspections at virtual company headquarters locations - purpose and scope
- Inspections at CMOs and Contract Labs
- GMP inspections versus Preapproval inspections - FDA
- GCP inspections of sponsors of clinical trials
- EMA inspections - contrast with FDA
- Health Canada inspections
Logistics for managing inspections at your location
- Information sources about inspections on agency web sites: What you need and how to find it easily
- Preparation for inspections
- Overall process - ready room support
- Receiving and hosting the inspectors
- Providing documents
- Answering questions
- Interpersonal dos and don'ts for interacting with inspectors
- Managing the exit discussion at the conclusion of the inspection
Inspections at your contract organizations
- Making sure your CMO and contract lab are PAI ready
- Training employees to assure inspection readiness - pitfalls to make sure you avoid
- Conducting mock inspections effectively
Post-inspection communications with the inspecting agency
- How to write an effective response
- Common mistakes to avoid
- Following up to ensure the response is satisfactory
- When to request a meeting, and if granted, how best to handle it
Enforcement considerations
- FDA enforcement process - domestic and ex-US
- EMA enforcement
- Health Canada
Final Q&A, discussion, and conclusion
4:30 PM: Adjourn
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0nurl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article