Two Day Seminar: Change Control Best Practices: Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Changes - Boston, MA - July 26th-27th, 2018

With FDA citing inadequate change control constantly in its 483s and Warning Letters, the prerequisite to ensure that changes are accurately described, justified, assessed for risk, implemented, and documented has come to the fore. Changes must also be prospectively reviewed by appropriate subject matter experts. Furthermore, certain major changes (e.g. manufacturing, specifications) may require regulatory filings and/or prior regulatory approval.

This seminar will guide all personnel involved in proposing, assessing, and implementing changes to understand and successfully apply the fundamental change control steps and best practices.

The key focus will remain on:



Change proposals

Justification / risk assessment

Change execution / implementation

The seminar will focus on changes to equipment, facilities, materials/components, test methods, suppliers, specifications, etc. Document change control will be discussed as a supporting element.



Additionally, this practical, how-to course will illustrate and impart:



The importance of subject matter expertise, proper planning, critical thinking skills, and co-ordination of all change activities.

Skills needed for applying change controls within an organization.

Group exercises to allow participants to practice skill sets with feedback from the instructor.

Practical training by having participant teams complete a full write-up for a mock change control.

Learning Objectives:



Understand regulatory requirements and FDA expectations for change control

Understand the purpose of change control

Identify what types of changes are /are not subject to change control

Properly describe a change

Properly justify a change

Develop a comprehensive change execution plan

Conduct a proper change risk assessment

Accurately execute a change

Accurately implement a change

Develop a full change control package

Utilize critical thinking skills throughout the change control process

Avoid pitfalls during the change control process

