Two Day Seminar: Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals Seminar - London, United Kingdom - December 4th-5th, 2018

Design efficient stability studies that are suitable for global marketing. Be able to carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities, learning how to save resources on stability testing and improve the likelihood of regulatory approval of stability protocols.
Benefits in Attending:
- Gain knowledge on Storage Tests, Conditions and Protocols n Learn how to design Protocols for global marketing
- Discover how to manage Stability Samples and Facilities
- Develop robust Stability Indicating Methods
- Comply with Stability requirements for existing products and line extensions
- Understand what Stability Testing is required following changes to a product
- Discuss data treatment, shelf life assignment and extrapolation
Why You Should Attend
Who Should Attend:
Personnel involved in:
- Stability testing of pharmaceutical products
- The design of stability protocols
- The management of stability samples and facilities
- The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing
- The production of regulatory documents which include stability data
- Quality assurance
Agenda:
Day 1 Schedule
09.30
Delegate introductions
09.45
Background to Stability Testing and Guidelines
- The rationale for stability testing
- Relevant guidelines
10.45
Refreshments
11.00
Storage Tests, Conditions and Protocols
- Tests for drug substance and product types
- Storage conditions and periods required
- Typical protocols
- Developing global stability protocols
- In-use testing
11.50
Exercise one
12.10
Lunch
13.20
Developing Robust, Stability Indicating Methods
- Producing impurities
- Guidance on stress testing
- Producing potential impurities of synthesis
- Producing potential impurities of degradation
- Choosing columns and mobile phases - Identifying important method parameters
- Optimising method parameters - Ensuring the method is robust
14.30
Stability Requirements for Existing Products and Line Extensions
- Guidelines available
- Requirements for active ingredients
- Requirements for product
- Requirements for variations to marketed products
15.15
Refreshments
15.35
Exercise two
- Designing a more complex stability protocol
Management of Stability Samples
- Sample management
- Validation of storage facilities
- Ongoing validation
- How to treat excursions from condition
17.00
Close of day one
Day 2 Schedule
09.00
Developing robust, stability indicating methods
- Producing impurities
- Guidance on stress testing
- Producing potential impurities of synthesis
- Producing potential impurities of degradation
- Choosing columns and mobile phases
- Identifying important method parameters
- Optimising method parameters
- Ensuring the method is robust
Data Treatment, Shelf Life Assignment and Extrapolation
- When is statistical treatment required?
- How much extrapolation beyond real time data is allowable?
- OOS/OOT results
10.30
Refreshments
10.45
Exercise three - Data Treatment
11.45
Light stability testing
- ICH Q1B Guidelines
- Light sources
- Required exposure
- Problems in light testing
12.15
Packaging considerations
- Guidelines
- Requirements when changing packaging
- Demonstrating equivalence
- Interaction studies
12.45
Lunch
13.45
Sundry considerations
- Bulk stability
- Pharmaceuticals manufactured in Zones III and IV for sale in Zone II
- How to be inspection ready
- Accelerated Stability Assessment Testing (ASAP)
14.15
Matrixing and bracketing stability studies
- Bracketing designs
- Matrixing designs
- ICH Q1D guidelines
- What is acceptable for bracketing and matrixing
15.30
Refreshments
15.45
Exercise four
Designing efficient stability protocols
16.45
Closing questions and discussion
17.00
Close of forum
