Two Day Stem Cells in Drug Discovery & Toxicity Screening Conference: San Diego, CA, United States - October 4th-5th, 2018

The "Stem Cells in Drug Discovery & Toxicity Screening 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stem Cells in Drug Discovery, and Toxicity Screening 2018 brings together researchers from around the world focusing on the emerging technologies and applications in cellular analysis.

Hear from and network with researchers who are currently screening for efficacy and toxicity using iPS cell lines, and those responsible for developing the techniques and technologies. There will also be discussions on industry and regulatory developments that are shaping the future of stem cell usage in drug discovery.

Agenda:

  • 3D-Cell Culture Based Models
  • Technologies in 3D-Cell Culture
  • iPSC-derived Cells for Toxicity Testing & Screening
  • Screening Technologies, Instrumentation and Reagents
  • Stem Cells in Drug Discovery and Development
  • Use of Microfluidics Organs-on-Chips for Toxicity Screening

Keynote Speakers

Norio Nakatsuji
Chief Advisor, Stem Cell & Device Laboratory, Inc. (SCAD); Professor Emeritus, Kyoto University

Mark Bradley
Professor, Schools of Chemistry and Medicine, University of Edinburgh

James Hickman
Professor, Nanoscience Technology, Chemistry, Biomolecular Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Central Florida; Chief Scientist, Hesperos

Gary Gintant
Research Fellow, Abbvie

Confirmed Speakers to Date

Ulrich Broeckel
Professor of Pediatrics, Medicine and Physiology - Chief, Section of Genomic Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin

Guohao Dai
Associate Professor, Department of Bioengineering, Northeastern University

Toshihiko Ezashi
Research Associate Professor, The University of Missouri

Kennedy Okeyo
Senior Lecturer, Institute for Frontier Life and Medical Sciences, Kyoto University

Terry Riss
Global Strategic Marketing Manager Cell Health, Promega Corporation

Daniele Zink
Principal Research Scientist and Team Leader, Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechology, Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xbtn7h/two_day_stem?w=5

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-stem-cells-in-drug-discovery--toxicity-screening-conference-san-diego-ca-united-states---october-4th-5th-2018-300644433.html

