Two Day Stem Cells in Drug Discovery & Toxicity Screening Conference: San Diego, CA, United States - October 4th-5th, 2018

The "Stem Cells in Drug Discovery & Toxicity Screening 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stem Cells in Drug Discovery, and Toxicity Screening 2018 brings together researchers from around the world focusing on the emerging technologies and applications in cellular analysis.
Hear from and network with researchers who are currently screening for efficacy and toxicity using iPS cell lines, and those responsible for developing the techniques and technologies. There will also be discussions on industry and regulatory developments that are shaping the future of stem cell usage in drug discovery.
Key Opinion Leaders from around the World are Participating at this Conference allowing Maximal Information Exchange and Unparalleled Networking Opportunities.
Agenda:
- 3D-Cell Culture Based Models
- Technologies in 3D-Cell Culture
- iPSC-derived Cells for Toxicity Testing & Screening
- Screening Technologies, Instrumentation and Reagents
- Stem Cells in Drug Discovery and Development
- Use of Microfluidics Organs-on-Chips for Toxicity Screening
Keynote Speakers
Norio Nakatsuji
Chief Advisor, Stem Cell & Device Laboratory, Inc. (SCAD); Professor Emeritus, Kyoto University
Mark Bradley
Professor, Schools of Chemistry and Medicine, University of Edinburgh
James Hickman
Professor, Nanoscience Technology, Chemistry, Biomolecular Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Central Florida; Chief Scientist, Hesperos
Gary Gintant
Research Fellow, Abbvie
Confirmed Speakers to Date
Ulrich Broeckel
Professor of Pediatrics, Medicine and Physiology - Chief, Section of Genomic Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin
Guohao Dai
Associate Professor, Department of Bioengineering, Northeastern University
Toshihiko Ezashi
Research Associate Professor, The University of Missouri
Kennedy Okeyo
Senior Lecturer, Institute for Frontier Life and Medical Sciences, Kyoto University
Terry Riss
Global Strategic Marketing Manager Cell Health, Promega Corporation
Daniele Zink
Principal Research Scientist and Team Leader, Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechology, Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR)
