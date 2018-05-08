Two Day Stem Cells in Drug Discovery & Toxicity Screening Conference: San Diego, CA, United States - October 4th-5th, 2018

Stem Cells in Drug Discovery, and Toxicity Screening 2018 brings together researchers from around the world focusing on the emerging technologies and applications in cellular analysis.

Hear from and network with researchers who are currently screening for efficacy and toxicity using iPS cell lines, and those responsible for developing the techniques and technologies. There will also be discussions on industry and regulatory developments that are shaping the future of stem cell usage in drug discovery.

Key Opinion Leaders from around the World are Participating at this Conference allowing Maximal Information Exchange and Unparalleled Networking Opportunities.

Agenda:



3D-Cell Culture Based Models

Technologies in 3D-Cell Culture

iPSC-derived Cells for Toxicity Testing & Screening

Screening Technologies, Instrumentation and Reagents

Stem Cells in Drug Discovery and Development

Use of Microfluidics Organs-on-Chips for Toxicity Screening

Keynote Speakers



Norio Nakatsuji

Chief Advisor, Stem Cell & Device Laboratory, Inc. (SCAD); Professor Emeritus, Kyoto University



Mark Bradley

Professor, Schools of Chemistry and Medicine, University of Edinburgh



James Hickman

Professor, Nanoscience Technology, Chemistry, Biomolecular Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Central Florida; Chief Scientist, Hesperos



Gary Gintant

Research Fellow, Abbvie



Confirmed Speakers to Date



Ulrich Broeckel

Professor of Pediatrics, Medicine and Physiology - Chief, Section of Genomic Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin



Guohao Dai

Associate Professor, Department of Bioengineering, Northeastern University



Toshihiko Ezashi

Research Associate Professor, The University of Missouri



Kennedy Okeyo

Senior Lecturer, Institute for Frontier Life and Medical Sciences, Kyoto University



Terry Riss

Global Strategic Marketing Manager Cell Health, Promega Corporation



Daniele Zink

Principal Research Scientist and Team Leader, Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechology, Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR)

