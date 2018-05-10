Two Day Workshop: eCTD Submissions of IND and NDA/BLA to the US FDA, EU and Canada - Burlingame CA, United States - May 31st, 2018 June 1st, 2018

The international agreement to assemble all Quality, Safety and Efficacy information for a drug or biologic product into a common format (called the CTD - Common Technical Document) has improved the speed and efficiency for companies working in global development programs and clarified expectations by regulatory bodies. Reformatting for multiple submissions is substantially limited. The CTD has improved the regulatory review processes and enabled implementation of good review practices. The eCTD has increased efficiency for reviewers and improved submission times.

This two day workshop will provide you with an in-depth review of the content and format requirements of the CTD/eCTD. Hands-on activities will include organizing specific study reports and other documents into the CTD, using tools for the project management of the CTD preparation, and pre-publishing an eCTD.

Who will Benefit:

Regulatory Affairs

Quality Assurance

Pharmacovigilance

Project Management

Regulatory Operations

Medical and Technical writers

Professionals preparing IND, DMFs, NDAs and other submissions

IT Professionals

Anyone responsible for providing content for the CTD

Agenda:



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)

Registration Process - (8:30 am till 8:45 am)



Lecture 1: Overview of the drug development program and source of relevant submission documents



Lecture 2: Discussion of the roles and responsibilities for CTD preparation



Lecture 3: Review of the CTD format requirements



Lecture 4: Discussion on the successful transition from other formats to the CTD



Lecture 5: Placement of content into the CTD format; including less obvious items



Lecture 6: Review of different requirements across regions (US, EU, Canada)



Lecture 7: Implementing tools for the project management of CTD preparation and publishing

Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Lecture 8: Technical requirements for an eCTD submission



Lecture 9: Document naming requirements



Lecture 10: Building the folder structure



Lecture 11: Internal document requirements for the eCTD



Lecture 12: Performing "pre-publishing" work for each document



Lecture 13: Tools for tracking and managing eCTD content



Lecture 14: Performing quality checks on the eCTD



Lecture 15: Updating content in the CTD and eCTD (amendments, supplements, variations, etc.)

