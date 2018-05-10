Two Day Workshop: eCTD Submissions of IND and NDA/BLA to the US FDA, EU and Canada - Burlingame CA, United States - May 31st, 2018 June 1st, 2018

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eCTD Submissions of IND and NDA/BLA to the US FDA, EU and Canada: 2-Day Workshop by Ex-FDA Official" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The international agreement to assemble all Quality, Safety and Efficacy information for a drug or biologic product into a common format (called the CTD - Common Technical Document) has improved the speed and efficiency for companies working in global development programs and clarified expectations by regulatory bodies. Reformatting for multiple submissions is substantially limited. The CTD has improved the regulatory review processes and enabled implementation of good review practices. The eCTD has increased efficiency for reviewers and improved submission times.
This two day workshop will provide you with an in-depth review of the content and format requirements of the CTD/eCTD. Hands-on activities will include organizing specific study reports and other documents into the CTD, using tools for the project management of the CTD preparation, and pre-publishing an eCTD.
Who will Benefit:
- Regulatory Affairs
- Quality Assurance
- Pharmacovigilance
- Project Management
- Regulatory Operations
- Medical and Technical writers
- Professionals preparing IND, DMFs, NDAs and other submissions
- IT Professionals
- Anyone responsible for providing content for the CTD
Agenda:
Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)
Registration Process - (8:30 am till 8:45 am)
Lecture 1: Overview of the drug development program and source of relevant submission documents
Lecture 2: Discussion of the roles and responsibilities for CTD preparation
Lecture 3: Review of the CTD format requirements
Lecture 4: Discussion on the successful transition from other formats to the CTD
Lecture 5: Placement of content into the CTD format; including less obvious items
Lecture 6: Review of different requirements across regions (US, EU, Canada)
Lecture 7: Implementing tools for the project management of CTD preparation and publishing
Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)
Lecture 8: Technical requirements for an eCTD submission
Lecture 9: Document naming requirements
Lecture 10: Building the folder structure
Lecture 11: Internal document requirements for the eCTD
Lecture 12: Performing "pre-publishing" work for each document
Lecture 13: Tools for tracking and managing eCTD content
Lecture 14: Performing quality checks on the eCTD
Lecture 15: Updating content in the CTD and eCTD (amendments, supplements, variations, etc.)
