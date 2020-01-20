Two-Day Workshop: Human Factors & Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products | London, UK - March 2nd-3rd, 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day workshop has been designed specifically for product developers who want to incorporate human factors testing into their product development, or need to provide the regulators with specific usability data for their device.

The format for the day will be interactive with the presenter sharing his experiences as a specialist with extensive knowledge and understanding of the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance. There will be questions posed for discussion and delegates will work through some of the key aspects of performing a successful human factors study

By attending this seminar you will:

Understand the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance

This event will be beneficial to those working in the following areas:

Engineering and device development

Packaging

Regulatory affairs

Quality systems

Quality assurance

Risk management

Marketing

Usability and human factors engineering

Agenda



Programme Day One



Legal and regulatory basis for human factors

US and EU law - the place of human factors

International usability engineering (UE) standards

Human Factors Guidance - FDA and MHRA

FDA and human factors

Human factors and the design process

Design inputs - how HF can guide your combination product design

Design verification - examples of formative work for combination products

Design review - how to use the outputs from formative work to feed into the design review

Design validation - how human factors fits in the design validation work

Validation testing

A detailed look at validating combination products

Objectives, methods, analysis, and reporting

Common problems with validation

and how to avoid them

Latest FDA views on validation data for combination products

Human factors and risk

Use-related risk analysis (URRA)

what it is, and how it differs from FMEAs

Constructing a URRA - a practical exercise for a combination product

Risk control measures - how to use them, document them and provide evidence that they are effective

Residual risk - how to do a residual risk analysis

Programme Day Two

Human factors and the clinical trials programme

How and where HF activities work in relation to clinical trials

Differences between HF and clinical studies

How to gather usability data from your clinical programme

Usability engineering process

A practical, hands-on UE workshop, using a real combination product as an example

Generic combination products - ANDAs and HF

Human factors requirements for ANDA submissions

Critical design attributes

The role of HF in determining substitutability

Threshold analyses - latest FDA requirements

Comparative HF studies - what they are and how to run them

Ethics and IRB

When is IRB/ethics approval necessary for HF studies?

Human subject protection during HF studies - risks and mitigations

Platform devices

Sampling plans - who should you recruit if you don't know what the drug will be?

What HF data should you develop for your platform device?

Sharps prevention - simulated clinical use testing

How to satisfy the FDA guidance on simulated use of sharps prevention features

Biosimilars

What HF data does the FDA want for biosimilars?

How do FDA review the human factors data for biosimilars?

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc7w5c

