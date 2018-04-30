Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Samantha and Kimber the District of Columbia's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an invitation to four days of recognition events in Washington, D.C.

Samantha, a senior at School Without Walls Senior High School, started and leads an after-school club that engages African American middle school students in fun and educational science activities, to promote their interest and self-confidence in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects. "As an African American girl pursuing math and physics, I have often found that professionals in my fields of interest do not look like me," said Samantha. She recalls walking into a physics lab for her first internship and "feeling immediately out of place." Determined that "no student should doubt their own ability or face any kind of hardship because of their race or gender," Samantha launched her "STEM Up!" club.

After meeting with principals and the heads of science departments at several middle schools, Samantha found support and a sponsoring science teacher at Stuart Hobson Middle School. She assembled materials and planned activities for her club, and then began holding club meetings after school every Tuesday and Thursday. About 15 middle schoolers attend each two-hour meeting, engaging in hands-on activities such as robot-building and chemistry and biology experiments. "By creating a space where African American girls feel confident to ask questions and explore STEM amongst other students that look like them, I have seen their self-confidence increase, and their ability and skills in science flourish," said Samantha.

Kimber, a seventh-grader at Saint Augustine Catholic School, volunteered with her Girl Scout troop to teach children in an after-school program at a local recreation center about basic financial matters. Teaching financial literacy is important, said Kimber, because "people think that money is going to last forever, but the truth is that it is easier to lose money than to earn it." When her Girl Scout troop decided to undertake a financial service project, Kimber and her fellow scouts first had to learn about saving money, bank accounts, the stock market, bankruptcy and other topics. Then they offered to teach the concepts they learned to about 20 kids in an after-school program.

Kimber's troop experimented with several different teaching strategies before settling on a couple that they thought would be most effective. So, in addition to simply making presentations about financial literacy to the youngsters, Kimber and the other scouts played a board game with them to emphasize the importance of saving money and demonstrate how to use a bank account. They also created and performed a skit for the kids, showing them how to be honest with their money and encouraging them to be respectful of their parents' money. Kimber also volunteers at her church and school. At church, she serves as an altar server and a member of the Children's Choir Ministry. She's chief altar server at school, as well, helping to serve at Mass every Friday and at funeral masses.

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

