Two Employee Owned Companies Combine Forces

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive Train Industries (DTI) and Inland Truck Parts Company (Inland) have signed an agreement to combine the two 100% employee owned companies. Long recognized as leading representatives of the truck parts and service industry, these two companies have flourished side by side for decades, as Inland was awarded the inaugural North America Truck Parts & Service Distributor of the Year Award in 2002 and DTI won it the very next year.

Drive Train Industries

DTI has 9 locations, with five in Colorado (Denver, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Ft. Collins and Greeley), three in Wyoming (Casper, Gillette and Rock Springs) and one in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Inland has 34 locations spread across 11 states (Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana). Inland was founded in 1944, while DTI opened shop in 1945.

"We couldn't have found a better company to partner with," said Greg Klein, CEO of Inland. "Drive Train Industries is well respected in the industry and has a long legacy of providing high quality parts and service to their customers. We are thrilled to join forces with a company full of outstanding employees, and the fact that we are both employee owned will make the union that much easier."

Drive Train Industries CEO Jim Burke commented: "We are proud to associate with a company that supports the independent aftermarket to the extent that Inland does." Added Bruce Sommerville, DTI VP of Operations, "This combination is a perfect fit for both companies, both culturally and geographically. We believe there are tremendous synergies to be gained on both sides."

The companies expect to complete the merger this summer.

As a 100% employee-owned company, Inland Truck Parts & Service has been providing superior truck parts and service throughout the Great Plains for 74 years. At each of its locations, Inland emphasizes responsive customer service and local decision making.

