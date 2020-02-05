Two Former BigLaw Leaders Join LawFirmElearning to Support Continued Growth

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its continued growth and expanding client base, LawFirmElearning has added former leaders from two large law firms to its team:

Marcie Davis , former Chief Development Officer of Thompson & Knight LLP; and

, former Chief Development Officer of Thompson & Knight LLP; and Laura Rogora , former Senior Manager for Professional Development at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak, & Stewart, P.C.

"We are extremely excited to have Laura and Marcie on the team," stated Steve Gluckman, LawFirmElearning CEO. "As former clients, both know our offerings in-and-out and understand what law firms need in the way of effective on-demand learning and development resources for their lawyers, professional staff, and clients. They will not only serve as valuable resources to our team but to our clients as well."

Marcie Davis has decades of experience as a practicing attorney, law firm Partner, and Chief Development Officer focused on lawyer development and training, on-boarding, integration, performance management, career development, retention, and wellness. "I have moved from a client and huge fan of LawFirmElearning to part of the team, working with people I greatly respect and products I highly value," stated Davis. "I look forward to helping others implement fully customizable, best-in-class, on-demand learning solutions across their organizations."

Laura Rogora conceptualized, planned, and oversaw the professional development of more than 800 attorneys across Ogletree's international platform of 50+ offices. She has extensive international experience in adult education, corporate training, and management and previously served as a full Professor at the University of Buenos Aires. "As a former client of LawFirmElearning, I became a raving fan… The elearning modules are engaging and exquisitely curated, with no-fluff, actionable tips rather than just theoretical knowledge. And the LFE team is responsive, client-centric, and fun to boot! Why wouldn't I want to be part of that?"

"With considerable experience implementing and leveraging these services in their respective firms, Marcie and Laura are in a perfect position to help us further identify and meet the legal community's evolving needs," noted Catherine Poole, Partner and Chief Creative Officer. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have them join us."

LawFirmElearning's primary focus is the creative design, development, and implementation of interactive, engaging, self-paced elearning experiences for some of the biggest and most respected names in the global legal industry (and beyond). With its custom development services and subscription-based training offerings designed specifically for law firms – in topic areas such as professional essential skills for lawyers, wellness, and respectful workplace training for lawyers and professional staff – the company has met a growing need for high quality, on-demand training and coaching resources that are scalable, cost effective, and that firms can be proud of.

For interview requests or other media inquiries, please contact LawFirmElearning at 233776@email4pr.com or 202.529.2360.

SOURCE LawFirmElearning