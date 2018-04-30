Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Olivia and Joey Louisiana's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Olivia, a junior at Cedar Creek School, enables very sick children to express themselves creatively through an art therapy program she started last year in honor of a friend who spent much of her short life in hospitals. Olivia has always had a passion for art and so did Katie, a family friend who passed away from a brain tumor at the age of 7. "Katie and I both took lessons from the same art studio," said Olivia. "During her time in and out of medical facilities, she was continuously creating different art projects in her bed to help her pass the time." From her own experience, Olivia knew how artistic expression could help relieve stress and how joyful she felt when she was creating art. So after Katie died, Olivia wanted to bring that feeling to kids who are confined to a hospital room for weeks or even months.

After developing a business plan, Olivia formed "A Work of heART" and recruited a board of directors and a small group of volunteers, then began contacting volunteer directors at hospitals in her region to arrange visits. She also set up social media sites and spoke to civic groups to publicize her mission and find sponsors and donors. After purchasing art supplies, Olivia and her cohorts traveled to hospitals in Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas to conduct group and individual art sessions for the children there. As demand for her service grows, she is training more people to help, and hopes that hospitalized children in every state will one day have access to her program. "My goal is to keep Katie's legacy alive and to allow as many children and young adults as possible the opportunity to escape the rigor of their treatments," said Olivia.

Joey, a seventh-grader at Youree Drive Middle School, is on a mission to take care of the planet through "Geaux Green," an environmental campaign that encompasses gardening, recycling, conservation and community beautification. Even when he was very young, Joey showed concern for the health and appearance of his surroundings. "Whenever I would see litter on the ground, I felt like I needed to make a change and help the Earth," he said. "It made me feel like I needed to make a difference and encourage people to stop littering, pick up litter and recycle."

After Joey settled on Geaux Green for the name, he designed a logo and began telling people about his mission through fliers, social media and word of mouth. One of his first steps was to "adopt" a garden at his school. He sought donations of gardening equipment from local businesses and then organized regular work days for volunteers to plant flowers and pull weeds. In addition, he arranged for recycling containers at his school and a nearby park, and started hosting litter cleanup days that have drawn hundreds of volunteers. Joey also spoke in front of community leaders and civic organizations, each time asking audience members to take a pledge to work for a cleaner planet. "There is still work to do," said Joey, noting that people still litter and fail to recycle. "Hopefully, we'll eventually get them to step up and realize why they should want to take care of this world."

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

For more information about The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and this year's honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com or www.nassp.org/spirit.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council. Learn more at www.nassp.org.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com.

Editors: For pictures of the Spirit of Community Awards program logo and medallions, visit https://spirit.prudential.com/resources/media .

For B-roll of Louisiana's honorees at the 2018 national recognition events, contact Prudential's Harold Banks at (973) 216-4833 or harold.banks@prudential.com .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-louisiana-youth-honored-for-volunteerism-at-national-award-ceremony-in-washington-dc-300638758.html

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.PRUDENTIAL.com

