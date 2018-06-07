Two New Alternative Cooling Products Promise to Make Homeowners More Comfortable This Summer.

"Most important, these powerful fans exchange stale indoor air in a home up to 3,000 sq. ft. in size with cool, fresh outside air," said Tom Colasanto, Tamarack's CEO. "There is nothing quite like these fans on the market today. Their all-aluminum construction is so well designed they may actually outlast the house in which they're installed."

Colasanto explained the fundamental difference between these two models and traditional whole house fans: "The Kaze (Pronounced 'Kay-zee,' Japanese for 'Breeze') is more powerful and quieter than conventional whole house fans and installs easily in an attic with either 16- or 24-inch on-center joists. In fact, installation is so easy any experienced do-it-yourselfer will have the Kaze up and running in less than a few hours. It is operated via a ten-speed wall control and a

12-hour timer with the added choice of an optional remote control. For those homeowners with space limitations, the Venti (Italian for 'winds') is equally powerful but even quieter. Its built-in duct quietly and efficiently pulls in fresh air and pushes stale air out.

"Both of these units satisfy the most common questions we hear from consumers:

'I have breathing issues in air conditioned places' 'Is there anything I can do to stay cool other than air conditioning?' 'I don't want to keep breathing stale re-circulated air this summer…any ideas?' Our straightforward answer to each of these questions: Either the Kaze or the Venti, both offering alternative cooling for a more comfortable, healthier home environment. These revolutionary whole house fans are available for purchase online at our web site (www.tamtech.com) with free shipping," Colasanto concluded.

