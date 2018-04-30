Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Briana and Isabel New Hampshire's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Briana, a senior at Salem High School, helps provide television coverage of community meetings and events as a volunteer for public access TV stations in Salem and Londonderry, and teaches and mentors younger students in filmmaking as the leader of her school's film club. Briana didn't expect to find her passion when she joined her school's film club as a freshman. But when it looked like the club was in danger of dying because of dwindling membership, "I took it into my own hands to continue it," she said. "It opened a whole new world to me. I saw how much it could change students' lives."

As the leader of the Blue Devil Film Club, Briana makes sure club members have access to the tools and training they need to grow as scriptwriters and filmmakers. She plans their activities, cleans up scripts, edits film projects, assembles equipment, produces graphics, and fills out paperwork for film festival entries. Briana also organizes a media camp for elementary school kids. At the local public access TV outlets, she assists in the filming of school board meetings, special events around town, sports events and school concerts and plays, and then edits the finished product. Even though it can be hard work "dragging what feels like 60 pounds of equipment out into a field in the rain," Briana says she loves every minute of it. Especially when she thinks about a house-bound grandmother who couldn't attend her granddaughter's concert, but was able to see it anyway in a video that Briana created.

Isabel, an eighth-grader at Hampstead Middle School, has led more than 15 food drives over the past four years to help feed families in her state who don't have enough to eat. When Isabel was 7 years old, her dance team made placemats for a local soup kitchen. Upon delivering them, "I was at first shocked by the large need for a dinner right here in my hometown," said Isabel. "Then I could feel the gratitude. Even though these people evidently had so little, they were so thankful for the warm soup in their bellies. I knew instantly I wanted to help."

Since that day, Isabel estimates that she has spent 1,800 hours working alone and with others to provide food for people in need. Working with organizations such as HOPE International Worldwide, Blessings in a Backpack, Take a Bite, and the New Hampshire Food Bank, Isabel has organized food drives that have yielded thousands of pounds of food. She also raised money and led a team of family and friends in three walks to end hunger for CROP Walk America, Stomp Out Hunger and One Step at a Time. On occasion, Isabel has met some of the beneficiaries of her food drives and is always inspired by them. "There is no way I would rather spend a Saturday morning than rolling up my sleeves, working hard, and eventually putting a smile on someone's face," Isabel said.

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

For more information about The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and this year's honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com or www.nassp.org/spirit.

