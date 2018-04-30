Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Trennery and Lily New Mexico's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Trennery, a senior at Piedra Vista High School, has served over the past seven years as a mentor to children in need, a classroom assistant for kids with disabilities, a teacher of healthy lifestyles, and a volunteer at a local hospital. "The two distinct 'cultures' in our community are the proverbial 'haves' and 'have-nots' because poverty is an overwhelming burden in our area," she said. "I know that fusing this gap is a daunting task, but I want to aid in the struggle against the growing chasm between human decency and human dignity." Inspired by her parents, both high school teachers whose "entire life mission is to empower young people," Trennery naturally began her volunteer career by focusing on children facing disadvantages.

When she was in the fifth grade, she began helping younger children from low-income families learn rodeo skills, such as horsemanship. In middle school, she volunteered as an assistant in the classroom for children with disabilities and helped them with social, academic and recreational skills. Two years ago, Trennery started volunteering as a "big sister" with Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Mexico. In addition, Trennery helps organize and facilitate programs for younger students that promote drug- and alcohol-free lifestyles, and assists staff and patients at the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Recently, she was alerted to a man outside the hospital who was homeless, intoxicated and possibly suffering from an overdose. "People were walking around him as if he didn't exist," Trennery said. She called for help and, thankfully, her quick response saved the man's life, for which she was recognized by the hospital's board of directors.

Lily, a seventh-grader at Holy Ghost Catholic School, volunteers with other students at her school to help keep Albuquerque beautiful by working on cleanup and restoration projects in the Rio Grande Bosque, a deciduous forest that winds 16 miles through her city. "Service has always motivated me, inspired me, and helped me come up with ideas for projects," said Lily. She says she knows what an asset the bosque is to Albuquerque, as a natural recreation area for both residents and tourists. So she always looks forward to going several times a year with her school to work on projects there, even though the physical labor is sometimes arduous.

Working with classmates, Lily helps park rangers and city workers plant trees, clear trail, and pick up trash in the bosque. She says she has learned the value of following directions and working together with others to accomplish meaningful tasks. "Having friends to work with made the job seem a lot easier," said Lily. In the past two years, Lily has helped plant more than 50 trees in the bosque, and still recalls the thrill she got when she planted her first one. "I felt as if I were going to reach the top of a mountain," she said.

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

