Two New Territory Managers for Minimizer

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimizer would like to welcome two new Territory Managers to its growing family – Northeastern TM Kyle Hamm and West TM Royce Johnson.

Hamm is based in Connecticut, and brings an interesting perspective to the Minimizer team.

Kyle Hamm Minimizer's new Northeast territory Manager Royce Johnson Minimizer's New West Territory Manager

"Kyle has spent time as a route driver and more recently as Head of Fleet Maintenance for a large wholesale distributor in the Eastern region of the US," Minimizer Senior Director of Sales Greg Renberg said. "This experience gives Kyle unique insight into what drivers are looking for in terms of keeping them productive while operating their vehicles. It also gives us a clue in how fleets need to be efficient in maintaining their vehicles."

Hamm's territory includes New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Johnson is based in the San Francisco area, and brings valuable experience to his role with Minimizer.

"Royce's experience is critical as we continue to develop this large business area for Minimizer," Renberg said. "His history with current and potential new customers in this territory will help us deepen our relationships with customers in this region of the US."

Johnson's territory includes California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii.

Both Hamm and Johnson started at Minimizer in mid-March. To contact them, visit www.minimizer.com.

About Minimizer

Leveraging more than 30 years of manufacturing expertise at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Minimizer is not just the leader in poly semi truck fenders: We invented the category. Minimizer poly fenders and integrated bracket kits are nearly indestructible and are guaranteed for life.

Our research and development team constantly "tests and tortures" each of our products to make sure what goes on, in or is used to fix the truck meets the rigors of our tough industry.

We also manufacture industry-leading light kits, mud flaps, tool boxes, tire masks, work benches and other accessories. Our most recent innovations include the ONLY Custom Molded Floor Mats in the world for semi trucks, the revolutionary 'whole body' Minimizer Truck Seat System, and the recently released Long Haul Series Mattress.

Minimizer has been family owned and operated for three generations. The company manufactures its products in the USA and makes everything tough enough to please tough people in a tough industry.

For more information or to contact a Minimizer distributor, call us at (800) 248-3855 or visit our website or email us at info@minimizer.com.

Contact:

Steve Hansen

Director of Marketing

Minimizer

(800) 248-3855

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-new-territory-managers-for-minimizer-300626644.html

SOURCE Minimizer

