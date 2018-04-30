Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Bennett and Chaina Ohio's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Bennett, a senior at Sycamore High School, launched a cell phone recycling campaign in his community to help preserve gorilla habitats in Africa, keep harmful chemicals out of landfills, and show people that even simple steps can make a difference in preserving the environment. Bennett began his project after learning that lowland gorillas in Africa are being threatened with extinction because their habitat is increasingly being mined for coltan, a black metallic ore used to make capacitors in cell phones. "I want to increase the supply of coltan by collecting cell phones so there won't be a demand for it," said Bennett. "With lower demand for coltan, the mining in Africa will decrease and the Western Lowland Gorillas won't go extinct."

After researching the problems associated with non-recycled cell phones, Bennett set a goal of collecting 2,000 unneeded phones. He worked with the administrations of all seven schools in his school district to bring his campaign to their students, and then purchased eight recycling bins to place at each school and the district office. "The hardest part of my project is staying in touch with each school to figure out collection dates," said Bennett. Another objective of Bennett's campaign is to enter and win a cell phone recycling competition run by the Cincinnati Zoo that would award his school district with a sizable cash prize if he collects the most phones. Regardless, he says he's committed for the long term. "I think of my project as a long-distance race and not a sprint," he said, noting that he hopes his school's environmental club will continue his campaign after he graduates.

Chaina, a sixth-grader at Archbold Middle School, organized a bake sale with a friend at her church and raised $1,400 for two charities that assist orphans in Haiti. Chaina lived in an orphanage in Haiti from the age of 6 until she was adopted by a family in Ohio. "I know what it is like to live in an orphanage and to not have enough food to eat every day," she said. So when a man came to her church to speak about Haiti, Chaina was reminded of her life there and the children she had left behind. "My friend and I felt so badly for the children that we wanted to do something to help," she said.

Chaina and her friend proposed having a bake sale during a women's conference at their church to raise funds for Haitian orphans. First, they met with their mothers to plan the event, and then sent emails to women in their congregation asking them to bake cookies and other treats for the sale. Nineteen agreed. Chaina and her friend delegated baking assignments, made promotional signs, and arrived at the church after school on a Friday to set up the sale. Over two days, they collected $1,400 for a ministry that provides a home and education for 24 orphans in Haiti, and for another charity that helps find food, homes and school money for Haitian teens who age out of the orphanage where Chaina used to live. "Most people think that helping people in poor countries is only for adults," said Chaina, "but they're wrong. Children can help, too."

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

