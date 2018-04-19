Tye Sheridan, Liza Koshy, and Sarah Eagle Heart Join the Cast of VR Animated Film "Crow: The Legend" from Baobab Studios

"We are thrilled that Tye Sheridan and Liza Koshy have joined the impressive cast of Crow: The Legend. Our story is about conveying a universal message of selflessness and self-acceptance. This animation is more than just a story; it's a narrative experience. We can't wait for audiences to see these actors bring this to life in incredible virtual reality," said Maureen Fan, Baobab Studios CEO and Co-Founder.

Baobab Studios has also cast Native rights advocate Sarah Eagle Heart, and partnered with her organization, Native Americans in Philanthropy, to promote Native American-inspired storytelling.

"Crow: The Legend is inspired by long-told Native American folklore, but brought to life in 21st-century ways. With its focus on how we can all do better for the world around us, I was honored to participate," said Eagle Heart. "This film is a generous gift to the world, sharing the worldview of indigenous peoples through virtual reality. And we look forward to exciting partnerships to come, particularly those focused on youth and mentorship, something to which Baobab and our philanthropy are both passionately committed."

"It was incredibly important to us not only to tap into Sarah's talent, but also to partner with her to give authentic voice to Native American storytelling culture," added Eric Darnell, Director and Baobab Co-Founder. "Our goal is to shine a light on this incredible, historic tradition, and also to partner together to support programs in the future."

Crow: The Legend is inspired by the origin of the crow. John Legend voices the titular character, a brilliantly plumed bird who is nominated by his fellow animals to bring warmth back to the world in an endless winter. He is rewarded for his journey and carries the gift of fire back to his fellow animals in his beak. However, in doing so he sacrifices what is most dear to him. Sheridan will play Turtle, while Koshy plays Owl. Finally, Sarah Eagle Heart plays the moon, Luna. Crow: The Legend will debut later in 2018.

About Baobab Studios



Baobab Studios is the leading VR animation studio. Founded by Eric Darnell (Director of all 4 Madagascar films), Baobab's Emmy-award winning VR animation, INVASION!, starring Ethan Hawke, launched to substantial critical acclaim and has become the top downloaded VR app. Roth Kirschenbaum Films (Maleficent, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White and the Huntsman) has signed to adapt INVASION! into a feature film.

Baobab's follow-up VR animation, ASTEROIDS!, starring Elizabeth Banks and Ingrid Nilsen, was an official 2017 Sundance Film Festival selection with the first red-carpet premiere for VR in the festival's history, won Best VR Experience at the Unity Vision Awards and was named Best VR Animation at the 2018 Lumiere Awards.



For more info, visit http://www.baobabstudios.com/crow

About Native Americans in Philanthropy

Native Americans in Philanthropy is a powerful and growing network of Native and non-Native nonprofits, tribal communities, foundations and community leaders committed to engaging, learning and sharing resources and best practices grounded the Native tradition of reciprocity. Its mission is to promote equitable and effective philanthropy in Native communities. For more info, visit https://nativephilanthropy.org

