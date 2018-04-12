Tyonek Subsidiary to Support A-Kit Manufacturing and Modification for C-130H

Tyonek will provide manufacturing services for A-Kits and Trail/Verification Aircraft Installations with contract options for additional A-Kit manufacturing. System enhancements leverage the data transfer improvement and weight reduction provided by the use of Fiber Optics in the system design.

"This new program allows us to leverage our comprehensive manufacturing and aircraft modification expertise," said Steve Adlich, President, TSG. "Tyonek has a long history of working with SRC for C-130 modification efforts and we are very happy to continue to grow our relationship with this new initiative. This is another great example of our ability to provide turn-key aviation solutions with A-Kit manufacturing and aircraft integration services. This program showcases Tyonek's extensive experience with the C-130 airframe. "

About Tyonek Native Corporation

Tyonek Native Corporation (TNC) is the parent company to a variety of subsidiary businesses in industries including ISO 9000 certified defense manufacturing and engineering, aircraft maintenance, information technology services, land and resource development, and construction. The company owns and manages over 200,000 acres of land, primarily on the West side of Cook Inlet in South Central Alaska.

An Alaska Native Corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 (ANCSA), the company is governed by a board of nine directors and a management team who are accountable to a community of more than 900 shareholders.



The corporation's headquarters is in Anchorage, Alaska, with offices in Madison, Alabama, and subsidiary facilities located throughout the continental United States. For more information, visit www.tyonek.com.

