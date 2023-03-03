Type 2 diabetes market size to increase by USD 39.37 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The type 2 diabetes market size is forecast to grow by USD 39.37 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 10.94%. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. The number of patients with type-2 diabetes is increasing significantly due to being overweight and the lack of physical activities. The growing prevalence of the disease has created the need for advanced medications and the use of drugs, such as insulin. All these factors are driving the growth of the global type 2 diabetes market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Type 2 Diabetes Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Type 2 diabetes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced therapeutics and delivery techniques for type 2 diabetes and significant investments in R&D by vendors to develop new drugs.

Company Profiles

The type 2 diabetes market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amgen Inc. - The company offers type 2 diabetes drug named Biovitrum which has small molecule 11aHSD1 enzyme inhibitors for the treatment of metabolic diseases and certain other medical disorders.

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers Onglyza or saxagliptin drug which is used for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control in combination with diet and exercise.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - The company offers Jardiance empagliflozin type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in patients with established cardiovascular disease.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers type 2 diabetes products such as API and Zeta drugs.

Market Segmentation

By drug-class, the market is segmented into insulin, DPP-4 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) -Request a Sample

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, the rise in prevalence of obesity and changing lifestyles, and recent product approvals. However, the low diagnosis rate will hinder the market growth.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Related Reports:

The insulin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,662.41 million . The growing prevalence of diabetes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing prevalence of diabetes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth. The ophthalmology therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15.72 billion . The increase in the prevalence of eye diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high costs of treatment may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this type 2 diabetes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the type 2 diabetes market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of type 2 diabetes market vendors.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, India, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

