U.A.E. $1.4 Bn HVAC Markets to 2024

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.A.E. HVAC Market by HVAC Type, by End-User, By Region U.A.E. Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) are systems designed for heating and cooling commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. According to this research, the U.A.E. HVAC market is expected to attain a size of $1.4 billion by 2024, progressing at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2024. The factors driving the market are the increasing spending on transportation sector along with the expanding hospitality industry in the country.



Based on HVAC type, the market is categorized into heating, ventilation, and cooling. Among these, the ventilation category is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the U.A.E. HVAC market, owing to the expansion of commercial spaces, such as metro projects, hotels, and shopping malls, where ventilation systems are an essential requirement.



On the basis of cooling type, the U.A.E. HVAC market is divided into split units, room air conditioners (RAC), variable refrigerant flow (VRF), chillers, and ducted split/packaged units. Out of these, VRF is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the market because of the rising construction rate of green buildings in the country, which is escalating the demand for highly-efficient VRF systems.



Now, the growing number of construction projects in the transportation sector is one of the key drivers of the U.A.E. HVAC market. The country is witnessing a massive increase in projects pertaining to the construction of new airports and metro systems. Due to the upcoming World Expo, an international trade fair, in 2020, the country is witnessing heavy investments in the transportation sector.



Currently, there are many metro railway expansion projects line up in the country. For instance, Abu Dhabi has planned to start the metro rail, which would be more than 81 miles long. The first phase of this project is expected to be completed by 2020. The overall metro network would include four lines with numerous stations, where HVAC systems will be installed in plenty. In addition, the construction of new airports and expansion of older airports will also be undertaken in the country.



In the past few years, facility expansion by major manufacturers has been one of the major activities witnessed in the U.A.E. HVAC market. In the recent past, Johnson Controls International PLC and Daikin Industries Ltd. had been the forerunners in strategic developments. These companies are participating in facility expansion to consolidate their position in the market.



