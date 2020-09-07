UAE Construction Industry Review 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2024: Expected to Reach AED 278.7 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015-2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the construction industry in United Arab Emirates is expected to record a CAGR of 6.2% to reach AED 278.7 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be AED 89.8 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 7.5% during review period.



Over the next 8 quarters, the report expects growth across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors in United Arab Emirates to remain impacted due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite near term challenges, medium to long term outlook remains positive. Over the short term, investment in the construction industry will be driven by government spending in the infrastructure sector.



Report Coverage



This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in United Arab Emirates, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in United Arab Emirates.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

United Arab Emirates Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United Arab Emirates

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

United Arab Emirates Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Al Ain

Ajman

Ras al-Khaimah

Fujairah

Umm al-Quwain

Khor'fakkan

Dibba Al-Fujairah

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in United Arab Emirates .

. Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned

Al Fara 'a Group

'a Group Orascom Construction plc

Arabtec Holding

Drake & Scull International

NSCC International Ltd

Al Rajhi Construction

Al Futtaim Carillion LLC

Emirates Roads Contracting Co LLC

Al Shafar General Contracting LLC Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons group

Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC

Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Holding LLC

Amana Contracting & Steel Buildings

Gammon and Billimoria LLC

Bukhatir Group Ltd

Arabtec Construction LLC

EHAF Consulting Engineers

Swissboring Overseas Piling Corporation Ltd

WME Engineering Consultants

Gulf Catering Company for General Trade and Contracting WLL

Asia Prime General Contracting Co

Al Jaber Group

China State Construction Engineering Corporation ( Middle East ) LLC

) LLC Tristar Engineering & Construction LLC

Wade Adams Middle East Ltd

