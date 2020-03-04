UAE Defense Industry Forecasts, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The UAE Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the the UAE defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The UAE defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the the UAE defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns.

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.

Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the the UAE defense industry.

Key Highlights



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a federation of seven states that has grown to emerge as one of the Middle East's most important economic centres. The country is located on the South East end of the Arabian Peninsula in the Persian Gulf and is blessed with vast oil and gas reserves.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a federation of seven states that has grown to emerge as one of the Middle East's most important economic centres. The country is located on the South East end of the Arabian Peninsula in the Persian Gulf and is blessed with vast oil and gas reserves. Between 2016 and 2020, the UAE's annual defense expenditure stood at an average of US$26.6 billion per year and this is expected to increase to an average of US$37.8 billion over the forecast period. The country is expected to invest US$70 billion cumulatively in capital expenditure over the forecast period.

The protection of vital infrastructure, the country's territorial dispute with Iran, and ongoing domestic defense industry building initiatives are expected to drive the country's future defense spending.

Reasons to Buy

This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the the UAE defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

A deep qualitative analysis of the the UAE defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, key trends and latest industry contracts.

Companies Mentioned



Abu Dhabi Ship Building

Abu Dhabi Systems Integration

BAE Systems PLC

Gulf Logistics & Naval Support

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon

Rolls-Royce PLC

Thales

The Boeing Company

