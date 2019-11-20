UAE Elevator & Escalator Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Elevator & Escalator Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types, By Applications, By Services, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE elevator & escalator market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-25.

The UAE government responded strongly to the worsened economic condition in the Middle East region after the oil crash of 2014 by implementing strict localization targets, value added tax (VAT), increasing non-oil sector contribution in the GDP of the country and several other regulatory reforms. Steadying oil prices, stabilizing economic conditions, expanding social infrastructure, development of ambitious transportation projects along with recovering construction industry would act as the key drivers for the growth of UAE elevator & escalator market forecast period revenues.



Significant investment being made for Dubai Expo 2020, implementation of the UAE Vision 2021 initiative by the government and approval of large-scale projects such as the expansion of Al Maktoum International airport, extension of red and green lines of Dubai metro, Abu Dhabi metro and several other commercial and residential projects, would drive the demand for elevators & escalators in UAE.



The Northern Region of UAE, which includes emirates such as Dubai and Sharjah, captured the highest UAE elevator & escalator market share in 2018. However, the Southern region including Abu Dhabi, is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years as the government has launched Economic Vision 2030 for diversification of economy and to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sectors of the region, such as manufacturing, transportation and tourism.



The UAE elevator & escalator market report thoroughly covers the market by types, services, applications, and regions. The UAE elevator & escalator market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the UAE elevator & escalator market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Overview

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Size and UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Forecast Until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Services, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Services, until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Regions 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Regions, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Trends

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Share, By Players

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

The UAE Elevator & Escalator market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types

Elevator



Escalator

By Applications

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

By Services

New Installation



Maintenance



Modernization

By Regions

Northern



Southern

Company Profiles



AG Melco Elevator Co., LLC

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

KONE Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhjhd8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

