UAE Elevator & Escalator Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025
UAE elevator & escalator market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-25.
The UAE government responded strongly to the worsened economic condition in the Middle East region after the oil crash of 2014 by implementing strict localization targets, value added tax (VAT), increasing non-oil sector contribution in the GDP of the country and several other regulatory reforms. Steadying oil prices, stabilizing economic conditions, expanding social infrastructure, development of ambitious transportation projects along with recovering construction industry would act as the key drivers for the growth of UAE elevator & escalator market forecast period revenues.
Significant investment being made for Dubai Expo 2020, implementation of the UAE Vision 2021 initiative by the government and approval of large-scale projects such as the expansion of Al Maktoum International airport, extension of red and green lines of Dubai metro, Abu Dhabi metro and several other commercial and residential projects, would drive the demand for elevators & escalators in UAE.
The Northern Region of UAE, which includes emirates such as Dubai and Sharjah, captured the highest UAE elevator & escalator market share in 2018. However, the Southern region including Abu Dhabi, is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years as the government has launched Economic Vision 2030 for diversification of economy and to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sectors of the region, such as manufacturing, transportation and tourism.
The UAE elevator & escalator market report thoroughly covers the market by types, services, applications, and regions.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Overview
- UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook
- UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Size and UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Forecast Until 2025
- Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, until 2025
- Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Services, 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Services, until 2025
- Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, until 2025
- Historical Data of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Regions 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Regions, until 2025
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Trends
- UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment
- UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Share, By Players
- UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered
The UAE Elevator & Escalator market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
- By Types
- Elevator
- Escalator
- By Applications
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- By Services
- New Installation
- Maintenance
- Modernization
- By Regions
- Northern
- Southern
Company Profiles
- AG Melco Elevator Co., LLC
- Fujitec Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd
- KONE Corporation
- Otis Elevator Company
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Toshiba Corporation
