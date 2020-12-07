UAE Healthcare Sector Outlook to 2023: Significant Deals in Terms of Mergers, Acquisition, and Strategic Tie Ups Between Healthcare Stakeholders, Public and Private Entities

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Healthcare Sector Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Market of UAE Will Grow at a CAGR of Around 10% During 2019 to 2023

UAE has witnessed significant deals in terms of mergers, acquisition, and strategic tie ups between healthcare stakeholders, public and private entities to enhance the healthcare industry.



The report provides extensive information and rational analysis of the UAE's healthcare market. An individual market analysis of key emirates describing their healthcare infrastructures, resources, and future outlook will help build a clear understanding of the industry's performance.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the contribution of the private and public sectors to the country's healthcare industry. Various government initiatives in terms of health programs focused on training & development, investment, and regulatory reforms have also been mentioned.



The report includes a study of demand for hospitals and the number of hospital beds along with current investment opportunities and the competitive landscape of the country's pharmaceutical players and hospitals, which will help the client to understand the market structure and potential growth.



With rising initiatives by the government, the UAE Healthcare market is witnessing astonishing growth. This is due to the sedentary lifestyle of the people of Emirates and growing medical tourism in the region. Also, the UAE government is extensively expanding and upgrading its healthcare system to develop a strong world-class healthcare infrastructure. The government is also encouraging private sector participation to upgrade the existing infrastructure and match the quality of services offered in developed countries.



Further, the UAE Government is liberalizing policies to attract foreign investments, in order to improvise the healthcare standard and boost the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. UAE Healthcare Market Overview

4. Market Attractions

4.1 Favorable Demographics

4.2 Epidemiological Backdrop

4.2.1 Diabetes

4.2.2 Hypertension and Obesity

4.2.3 Cancer

5. Emerging Market Trends

5.1 Rising Medical Tourism driving Healthcare Industry

5.2 Mandatory Health Insurance Accelerating the Industry

5.3 Government Initiatives forming Comprehensive Healthcare System

5.4 Mergers and Acquisition driving Healthcare Industry

6. Hospital Services Market

6.1 Hospital and Bed Capacity

6.1.1 Public Sector Hospitals & Hospital Beds

6.1.2 Private Sector Hospitals & Hospital Beds

6.2 Hospitals & Hospital Beds Demand Projection till 2023

7. Healthcare Services in Emirates

7.1 Dubai

7.1.1 Hospitals and Hospital Beds

7.1.2 Healthcare Professionals

7.1.3 Future Outlook

7.2 Abu Dhabi

7.2.1 Hospitals and Hospital Beds

7.2.2 Healthcare Professionals

7.2.3 Future Outlook

7.3 Sharjah

7.3.1 Hospital and Hospital Beds

7.3.2 Healthcare Professionals

7.3.3 Future Outlook

7.4 Other Emirates

7.4.1 Ajman

7.4.2 Ras Al Khaimah (R.A.K)

7.4.3 Fujairah

7.4.4 Umm al-Quwain (U.A.Q.)

8. Medical Devices Market Outlook 2023

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Segmentation

8.3 Key Players

8.4 Regulatory Environment

9. Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2023

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Share of Drugs

9.3 Key Players

9.4 Regulatory Environment

10. Government Initiatives

10.1 Health Programs

10.2 Focus on Training and Development of Healthcare Professionals

10.3 Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure

10.4 Regulatory Reforms

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Hospital Services Industry

11.1.1 NMC Healthcare LLC

11.1.2 American Hospital

11.1.3 GMC Clinic

11.1.4 Al Zahra Private Hospital

11.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

11.2.1 Julphar

11.2.2 Neopharma

11.2.3 Medpharma

