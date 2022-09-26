UAE On-Demand Home Services Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of ~9.7% by 2026

It is anticipated that the increasing growth of the market size will be fueled by increasing number of service offerings by all the marketplaces and service providers, increasing customer awareness regarding the ease of accessibility of these on-demand home services and growing e-commerce platforms providing services to buyers in a short timeframe.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the on-demand home services industry by analyzing historical statistics and corresponding developments in the on-demand home services market.

The report covers various aspects including on-demand home services industry market size, evolution and market potential, ecosystem, snapshot on marketplace and service providers business model, growth trends and developments, Porter 5 Forces Analysis, rules and regulations, impact of COVID-19, demand drivers, challenges, future trends and outlook of the industry.

Insights on competitive landscape of on-demand home services industry and cross comparison between major players operating in the ecosystem namely, marketplaces and service providers is also covered in the report on the basis of company profile, service offerings, Business USP, booking mode, ratings on Apps, customer reviews, cancellation and refund policies, recent development and activity of social media.

The report also covers a case study on one of the top marketplaces in UAE, its company profile, reasons for expansion in other geographies, business model, cost structure, revenue stream, marketing strategies, customer relationship, key activities.

UAE On-Demand Home Services Market Overview and Size

UAE's on-demand home services industry is at a nascent stage. The industry had a single digit growth pre-covid from 2017-2019. During COVID, the industry growth rate spiked due to increasing concern for better hygiene and disinfection. Also, the fear of stepping out of home led to an emergence for on-demand home services in UAE.

There has been an increase in the consumer spending from 2016 to 2021. Internet penetration is also high in UAE. Adaptation of applications through smartphones and mobile broadband has created emergent, consumer-facing sites and mobile apps of these on-demand home services companies.

Due to the busy schedule of the working women, they are unable to take care of their home, leading to an increase in the demand for home services. Customers look for committed services; hence, marketplaces started emerging and reduced the hassle of customers to look for service providers. Also, there are no hidden costs; an upfront cost is required to be paid by the customers for a particular service availed.

The government of the United Arab Emirates announced by decree on November 2020, that foreign investors can fully own local companies without the need for an Emirati sponsor, this will ease the entry of new startups in the industry.



UAE's On-Demand Home Services Market Segmentation

By Type of Services (Cleaning, Repair and Maintenance, Beauty and Others):

Cleaning services account for the highest market share in the year 2021, in terms of the number of bookings. Beauty services has the second largest market share. the time consumed to go to a salon along with the waiting time is reduced with on-demand home services.



By Geography (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Others):

Dubai has tapped the maximum market share as of 2021. Dubai has maximum of working population, as a result of which on-demand home services are in high demand. Abu Dhabi has the second highest market share. People live in big bungalows or villas, hence, hire full time helpers or maids.



By Deployment (Online, Offline):

Offline model dominates the market in 2021 as people prefer bespoke services, which are not easily available online. People are reluctant to try new service providers or marketplaces that provide online on-demand services.



Competitive Landscape in UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry

UAE's On-Demand Home Services Industry is highly fragmented with presence of large number of service providers and marketplaces. Marketplaces adopt a lease or an open market business model. These players compete amongst each other on the basis of service offerings, service quality, prices and brand value.

Many companies have rebranded themselves to reflect their position in the market and justify the range of service offerings. The report provides a cross comparison of top players in the marketplaces as well as top service providers in UAE. A detailed case study on "Urban Company" is included in the report.

Demand Analysis of On-Demand Home Services Industry

Total Addressable, Serviceable Addressable Market of On-Demand Home Services Industry as of 2021

Demand Drivers and Trends in On-Demand Home Services Industry

Consumer spending and preferences in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Impact of COVID on demand and user preferences in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Industry Analysis of On-Demand Home Services Industry

Trends and Developments in On-Demand Home Services Industry

Porter's Analysis of the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Growth Drivers of the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Challenges faced in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Government Rules and Regulations in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Comparison of Pre and Post COVID scenarios

Competitive Landscape in On-Demand Home Services Industry, 2021

Cross Comparison of top On-Demand Home Services Marketplaces (Service Market, Justlife, Mr.Usta, Urban Company, Rizek) in terms of Vintage, Key Management, Revenue, Headquarters, Total Employees, USP, Services Offered, Booking Mode, Rating, Customer Reviews, Cancellation & Refund Policies, Social Media Presence, Discounts, Recent Developments

Cross Comparison of top On-Demand Home Services Providers (Hitches & Glitches, MPlus, Elite Maids, Helpsters) in terms of Vintage, Key Management, Revenue, Headquarters, Total Employees, USP, Services Offered, Booking Mode, Rating, Customer Reviews, Cancellation & Refund Policies, Social Media Presence, Recent Developments

Case Study on Urban Company in terms of Company Overview, Marketing Strategies, International Expansion, Business Model, Cost Structure, Revenue Streams, Customer Relationships and Key Activities

UAE On-Demand Home Services Players

Marketplaces

Justlife

Urban Company

ServiceMarket

Rizek

Mr. Usta

Service Providers

Hitches and Glitches

MPlus

Elite Maids

Helpsters Cleaning Services

Covered in UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

By Type of Services

Cleaning

Repair and Maintenance

Beauty

Others

By Geography

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Others

By Deployment

Online

Offline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axjslu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets