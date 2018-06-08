UAE Power Cables Market 2018-2024: Market is Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion

UAE power cables market is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2024.

UAE power cables market registered substantial growth in 2017 attributed to recovery in copper and aluminium prices as well as significant investment in mega infrastructure projects such as new high-rise skyscrapers, theme parks, state-of-the-art shopping malls and artificial islands. Furthermore, sustained economic diversification efforts in the country also contributed to an increase in the sales for power cables.

Sustained economic diversification efforts and substantial flow of investments in mega infrastructure projects would fuel the market for power cables in UAE. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to upcoming projects in real estate, hospitality, tourism and infrastructure sectors as the country aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2020, as a result of World Expo in Dubai.

Amongst all applications, infrastructure sector dominated the market on account of construction of new roads, metro, railways and airport expansion projects, power transmission and distribution projects and power grid interconnection projects. Healthy growth is expected in buildings and industrial applications during the forecast period.

The key market players in UAE power cables include- Ducab, Riyadh Cables, Jeddah Cables, Oman Cables, National Cables, Elsewedy Electric, Prysmian Group, Nexans and Brugg Cables.

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Voltage Ratings

Low Voltage (Up to 1kV)



Medium Voltage (1.1kV - 33kV)



High Voltage (33.1kV - 132kV)



Extra High Voltage (132.1kV - 440kV)

By Applications

Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals



Buildings and Industrial



Infrastructure

By Regions

Abu Dhabi



Dubai



Sharjah



Rest of UAE

Companies Mentioned



Ducab

Riyadh Cables Group Company

National Cables Industry

Oman Cables Industry

Elsewedy Electric L.L.C - UAE

Power Plus Cable Co. L.L.C.

Saudi Cable Company

Alfanar Company Ltd.

Prysmian Group

NEXANS MIDDLE EAST

Jeddah Cables Company

Brugg Cable Middle East DMCC

