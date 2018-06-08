UAE Power Cables Market 2018-2024: Market is Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UAE Power Cables Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Voltage Rating, By Applications, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE power cables market is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2024.
UAE power cables market registered substantial growth in 2017 attributed to recovery in copper and aluminium prices as well as significant investment in mega infrastructure projects such as new high-rise skyscrapers, theme parks, state-of-the-art shopping malls and artificial islands. Furthermore, sustained economic diversification efforts in the country also contributed to an increase in the sales for power cables.
Sustained economic diversification efforts and substantial flow of investments in mega infrastructure projects would fuel the market for power cables in UAE. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to upcoming projects in real estate, hospitality, tourism and infrastructure sectors as the country aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2020, as a result of World Expo in Dubai.
Amongst all applications, infrastructure sector dominated the market on account of construction of new roads, metro, railways and airport expansion projects, power transmission and distribution projects and power grid interconnection projects. Healthy growth is expected in buildings and industrial applications during the forecast period.
The key market players in UAE power cables include- Ducab, Riyadh Cables, Jeddah Cables, Oman Cables, National Cables, Elsewedy Electric, Prysmian Group, Nexans and Brugg Cables.
The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:
- By Voltage Ratings
- Low Voltage (Up to 1kV)
- Medium Voltage (1.1kV - 33kV)
- High Voltage (33.1kV - 132kV)
- Extra High Voltage (132.1kV - 440kV)
- By Applications
- Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals
- Buildings and Industrial
- Infrastructure
- By Regions
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- Sharjah
- Rest of UAE
Companies Mentioned
- Ducab
- Riyadh Cables Group Company
- National Cables Industry
- Oman Cables Industry
- Elsewedy Electric L.L.C - UAE
- Power Plus Cable Co. L.L.C.
- Saudi Cable Company
- Alfanar Company Ltd.
- Prysmian Group
- NEXANS MIDDLE EAST
- Jeddah Cables Company
- Brugg Cable Middle East DMCC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fl6qns/uae_power_cables?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-power-cables-market-2018-2024-market-is-projected-to-reach-2-5-billion-300662323.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article