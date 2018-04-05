UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Report 2018 - Market Forecast by KVA Rating, Applications, Regions and Competitive Landscape 2014-2024F

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by KVA Rating , by Applications , by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-24.
UPS is required to control the power fluctuations and provide back-up in case of power cut offs during critical operations. With the rise in government spending towards the growth of the commercial sector of the country, a boost is expected in the small and medium scale enterprises industry over the coming years. Further, increasing number of data centers, hospitals and several other industries such as manufacturing units and refineries would ultimately increase the demand for UPS systems to support business continuity in critical service situations in the future.
Need for power back up solutions to avoid any kind of data loss along with growing SME sector would further spur the market for UPS in UAE. Additionally, continuous demand for UPS systems of different KVA ratings for data centers would spur the market growth.
Dubai is projected to witness key growth rate in the coming years as investments are expected in commercial and industrial sectors. Additionally, government policies and initiatives such as Dubai Plan 2021, Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and The World Expo 2020 would also provide a boost to the infrastructure sector, thereby creating demand for power back up solutions in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview
3.1. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
3.2. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)
4. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview
4.1. UAE Country Overview
4.2. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
4.3. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
4.4. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating, 2017 & 2024F
4.5. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume Share, By KVA Rating, 2017 & 2024F
4.6. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F
4.7. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F
4.8. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F
4.9. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Industry Life Cycle
4.10. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Porter's Five Forces
5. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics
5.1. Impact Analysis
5.2. Market Drivers
5.3. Market Restraints
6. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends
6.1. Growing Market for Green UPS
7. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By KVA Rating
7.1. UAE Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
7.2. UAE Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
7.3. UAE 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
7.4. UAE 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
7.5. UAE 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
7.6. UAE 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
7.7. UAE 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
7.8. UAE 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
7.9. UAE 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
7.10. UAE 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
7.11. UAE Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
7.12. UAE Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
7.13. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Price Trend (2014 - 2024F)
8. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Applications
8.1. UAE Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
8.1.1 UAE Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Sub-Segments (2014 - 2024F)
8.2. UAE Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
8.3. UAE Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
8.4. UAE Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
8.5. UAE Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)
8.6. UAE Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)
9. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Regions
9.1. Abu Dhabi Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
9.2. Dubai Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
9.3. Other Emirates Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
10. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems - Market Key Performance Indicators
10.1. UAE Power Sector Outlook
10.2. UAE Government Spending Outlook
10.3. UAE Construction Market Outlook
10.4. Major Infrastructure Projects in UAE
10.5. UAE Hospitality Market Outlook
10.6. Overview of Dubai Expo 2020
11. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment
11.1. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA Rating
11.2. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
12.2. Competitive Benchmarking, By KVA Rating
13. Company Profiles
13.1. Vertiv Co.
13.2. Riello Ups Middle East Fz-llc
13.3. Schneider Electric SE
13.4. ABB Ltd.
13.5. Eaton Corporation Plc
13.6. Socomec Middle East
13.7. Arabian Power Electronics Company
13.8. TrippLite
13.9. AEG Power Solutions
13.10. Legrand SNC FZE
13.11. General Electric Company
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. Disclaimer
