UAE Video Surveillance Markets to 2025 by Analog Surveillance System, IP Surveillance Systems, Surveillance Software
Aug 28, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-25.
UAE video surveillance market has witnessed a modest growth rate during 2018-19 owing to several government initiatives such as Dubai Smart City Initiative, National Plan 2020 and Vision 2021. Additionally, several infrastructural projects such as the Dubai Metro, Abu Dhabi metro, construction of new retail malls and number of residential and commercial projects are in pipeline under these initiatives, boding well with the growing demand for installation of video surveillance in these facilities during the forecast period.
In 2016, the video surveillance market in UAE declined due to falling government spending owing to declining oil prices. However, the market bounced back with the recovery of oil prices post 2017. Growing security concerns and increasing crime index in UAE are expected to boost the growth of the video surveillance market during the forecast period.
Amongst all verticals, the government & transportation vertical acquired the highest revenue share in the market in 2018. Over the next six years, hospitality & healthcare and education verticals are forecast to grow at a high rate from 2019 to 2025. Dubai held a major market for video surveillance systems in terms of revenues in 2018, by region, owing to increased infrastructure development activities, especially in the commercial and residential verticals.
The report thoroughly covers the market by video surveillance types, by verticals, and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Size and Market Forecast of revenues until 2025
- Historical Data of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Types for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Types until 2025
- Historical Data of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Verticals for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of UAE Video Surveillance Market, By Verticals until 2025
- Historical Data of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Regions until 2025
- UAE Video Surveillance Market Share, By Regions
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- UAE Video Surveillance Market Trends
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment
- UAE Video Surveillance Market Share, By Players
- UAE Video Surveillance Market Overview, by Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
By Types:
- Analog Surveillance System:
- Analog Cameras
- DVR
- IP Surveillance Systems:
- IP Cameras
- NVR
- Encoder/Decoder
- Surveillance Software:
- Video Management Software
- Video Analytics Software
- Others (Smart Viewer, Blue Iris, etc.)
By Verticals:
- BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Sector)
- Government & Transportation
- Retail & Logistics
- Commercial Offices
- Hospitality & Healthcare
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Residential
- Educational Institutions
By Regions:
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- Rest Of UAE
Companies Mentioned
- Aavigilon Corporation
- Axis Communication AB
- Bosch Security System Inc.
- CP Plus FZE
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hanwha Techwin Middle East FZE
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Pelco Inc.
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utsp7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article