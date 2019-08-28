UAE Video Surveillance Markets to 2025 by Analog Surveillance System, IP Surveillance Systems, Surveillance Software

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-25.

UAE video surveillance market has witnessed a modest growth rate during 2018-19 owing to several government initiatives such as Dubai Smart City Initiative, National Plan 2020 and Vision 2021. Additionally, several infrastructural projects such as the Dubai Metro, Abu Dhabi metro, construction of new retail malls and number of residential and commercial projects are in pipeline under these initiatives, boding well with the growing demand for installation of video surveillance in these facilities during the forecast period.

In 2016, the video surveillance market in UAE declined due to falling government spending owing to declining oil prices. However, the market bounced back with the recovery of oil prices post 2017. Growing security concerns and increasing crime index in UAE are expected to boost the growth of the video surveillance market during the forecast period.

Amongst all verticals, the government & transportation vertical acquired the highest revenue share in the market in 2018. Over the next six years, hospitality & healthcare and education verticals are forecast to grow at a high rate from 2019 to 2025. Dubai held a major market for video surveillance systems in terms of revenues in 2018, by region, owing to increased infrastructure development activities, especially in the commercial and residential verticals.

The report thoroughly covers the market by video surveillance types, by verticals, and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Market Forecast of revenues until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Types for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Types until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Verticals for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Video Surveillance Market, By Verticals until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Regions until 2025

UAE Video Surveillance Market Share, By Regions

Market Drivers and Restraints

UAE Video Surveillance Market Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

UAE Video Surveillance Market Share, By Players

UAE Video Surveillance Market Overview, by Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:

By Types:

Analog Surveillance System:

Analog Cameras



DVR

IP Surveillance Systems:

IP Cameras



NVR



Encoder/Decoder

Surveillance Software:

Video Management Software



Video Analytics Software



Others (Smart Viewer, Blue Iris, etc.)

By Verticals:

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Sector)

Government & Transportation

Retail & Logistics

Commercial Offices

Hospitality & Healthcare

Industrial & Manufacturing

Residential

Educational Institutions

By Regions:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Rest Of UAE

Companies Mentioned



Aavigilon Corporation

Axis Communication AB

Bosch Security System Inc.

CP Plus FZE

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Techwin Middle East FZE

Honeywell International Inc.

Pelco Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

