UBM Aquires Majority Economic Interest of Shanghai International Franchise Exhibition "SFE"

Organised twice a year since 2005, SFE is one of the largest franchising events in China hosting 221 exhibitors with over 450 brands and 50,261 visitors in the spring 2018 edition. SFE's exhibitors are mainly in the food, beverage and retail sectors which is reflective of the trends in the Chinese franchise market today. Every year investors, potential franchisees, distributors, agents, dealers, and social organisations gravitate to the two events in search of new, foreign, and commercially attractive franchise brands for the domestic market.

According to the China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA), China's top franchises generates total sales of RMB 428 billion from 124,068 stores across the country. Currently, China has over 4,500 franchises and chain store companies creating more than 5 million jobs nationwide. Foreign franchise brands are becoming increasingly interested in 2nd and 3rd tier Chinese cities given favourable labour costs, reasonably priced real estate facilities, and untapped consumer spending. It is expected that under UBM's partnership, SFE will continue to grow in strength and quality and be the exhibition of choice in this sector.

"Our combination with SFE comes at an opportune time given our complimentary resources and shows in China," said Jime Essink, President and CEO of UBM Asia. "The Spring edition of SFE has already successfully co-located with our Hotel Plus event at SNIEC for two editions and we plan to co-locate SFE's autumn edition with Food & Hotel China this November. The synergies and crossovers between professionals in the food, beverage, and retail sectors of these collocated events creates a complete and compelling industry value chain opportunity for visitors and exhibitors."

"It is a great pleasure to have such a comprehensive cooperation with UBM Sinoexpo," said Yu Xiang, General Manager of Shanghai Exhibition Conference Ltd. "By providing high-value services and business for the industry for so many years, SFE has grown to be one of the most influential events in this field today. With the demonstrated results in the last two editions by working with UBM Sinoexpo, I am confident SFE will further develop in the quality of our event, through the upstream and downstream markets, and vertical sectors."

The next edition of SFE will take place 13-15 November at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and the 2019 spring edition of SFE will take place 26-28 April also at SNIEC.

For more information on SFE visit: www.sh-ybxhz.com

