UConn Health Boosts Clinical Excellence with Infor

Many UConn Health staff have been using Cloverleaf for decades, and note that through each version it has remained focused on the unique—and changing—needs of healthcare. The level of expertise and training needed to work with the system is minimal to none. Also, system downtime or issues are minimal. Cloverleaf is tied with a remote patient monitoring system used by UConn Health, and captures the monitor data in real time. The system has helped boost patient satisfaction scores, which has helped the organization receive a higher level of reimbursement for patient care. For clinicians, Cloverleaf makes it easy and simple to acquire the breadth and depth of data they need to conduct groundbreaking clinical research.

"With Cloverleaf we know how the patient is doing, while providing a quiet and serene patient experience. It's completely automated and our patient satisfaction scores are improving, leading to better reimbursement and adding to our reputation as a hospital of choice," said Dawn Thomas, Integration Architect, UConn Health. "We put millions of transactions through Cloverleaf and it just runs. For a clinical integration engine, Cloverleaf is robust, scalable, flexible and reliable. You won't get that from anyone else."

The Infor Cloverleaf® Integration Suite provides healthcare organizations with an end-to-end integration platform that addresses the fundamental obstacles to healthcare integration, which allows for the exchange of information within and beyond the organization's four walls. The staff at UConn Health has praised Cloverleaf's flexibility, saying its ease-of-manipulation, reliability, and manageability are superior to any other interoperability solutions.

"As the healthcare industry continues to change, and we see value-based care take more of a center-stage, it has become even more important for hospitals to utilize technology in innovative ways to help improve patient outcomes and, in turn, their bottom line," said Mark Weber, senior vice president, Infor Healthcare. "The Cloverleaf Suite provides the integration and flexibility a growing organization like UConn Health needs, with the reliability of a time-tested solution."

