UCSF Health Selects Glassbeam To Drive Clinical Engineering Analytics Program

UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco was ranked number five in the nation by US News & World Report in 2017, with national rankings notched in 15 adult specialties and 9 children's specialties. It also achieved the highest rating possible in 8 procedures or conditions. As one of the pioneers exclusively focused on health, UCSF is driven by the idea that when the best research, the best education and the best patient care converge, great breakthroughs are achieved. This animating idea is driving UCSF Health to partner with Glassbeam in a rapidly changing and evolving health care environment in which UCSF is bringing innovative solutions to meet the growing needs of its patients and the communities it serves.

"Information Services and Analytics fits well within UCSF Health's 2020 strategic goals," said Ramana Sastry, Director of Clinical Engineering at UCSF Health. "Investing in data systems and predictive analytics capabilities to help us facilitate service management, asset utilization and performance improvement of medical machines is critical to our success. We are confident Glassbeam's unique analytics solution will help us tremendously as we scale our operations over next few years."

"The next steps to fulfill the promise of patient care has to include technical and customer service efficiencies in the form of predictive maintenance and machine learning intelligence," said Frank Beltré, Founder and Service Operations Consultant of QDC Biomedical, LLC. "Glassbeam's CLEAN provides machine learning to assist in managing equipment service within a sustainable cost-containment service delivery model. Injecting machine learning into medical equipment service operations will additionally enhance patient care by increasing equipment reliability and availability for medical diagnosis."

"The health care industry is eager to adopt new cutting-edge solutions that bring the rigor and openness of machine data analytics to the world of imaging and bio medical equipment," said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO at Glassbeam. "Glassbeam is at the forefront of this disruption. We are thrilled to partner with UCSF Health in providing innovative, high-quality, cost-competitive clinical services, and delivering for them an unparalleled patient experience across the entire care continuum."

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT industry. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions on customer support and product intelligence for companies such as IBM, Dell EMC, Novant Health, and Dimension Data. For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

Media Contact

David Sawatzke

Head of Marketing

408-740-4600

David@glassbeam.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucsf-health-selects-glassbeam-to-drive-clinical-engineering-analytics-program-300627830.html

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.glassbeam.com

