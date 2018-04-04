UL Announces PURE™ Safety Incidents to Help Improve Customer Safety Performance

Building on UL's long history in workplace health and safety, the new PURE Safety Incidents module enables users to capture data that can help uncover the root causes of safety concerns before they become reportable incidents. This module is a streamlined version of UL's existing Incidents software, providing customers with a quickly-deployable, and user-configurable version they can use immediately.

"We have been in the workplace safety business since 1999," said Mark Ward, general manager of UL EHS Sustainability, "so we know that a company's employees are its most important asset. Safety isn't just a checkmark on a form; it can literally be a life or death issue. Customers who track near misses and observations have a better track record than those who wait for an accident to happen. Our new PURE Safety Incidents solution is built to help customers measure the data that matter most."

The PURE Safety Incidents solution is easily deployed, configurable, scalable, and mobile-accessible. It also offers integration with UL's PureOHS system used by hospitals and employee health clinics to manage employee health data.

To find out more, visit https://www.ulehssustainability.com/incidents.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

About UL EHS Sustainability

UL EHS Sustainability empowers organizations to protect the well-being of workers, reduce risk, improve productivity, enhance compliance, and drive measurable business improvement through its EHS, occupational health, environmental, supply chain, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility platforms. Its new PURE™ Platform is a full suite of environment, health, safety, sustainability and supply chain software solutions designed for users who want total connectivity and visibility into the overall health, safety, and sustainability of their organization. More than 2,000 organizations in over 20 major industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and construction & energy, trust UL's tools to meet their expanding needs. To learn more, visit www.ULEHSSustainability.com or call 888.202.3016.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-announces-pure-safety-incidents-to-help-improve-customer-safety-performance-300624617.html

