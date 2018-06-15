UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Mark on Fire Sprinklers (Release 18PN-19)

Name of Product: Models PS001 and PS002

Identification on the Product: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada and the following:

PS001: 52TN SSU 15A-U01 155 F/68°C PROTECTOR PS001 (on the deflector)

PSO (on the wrench stop)

PS002: 52TN PS002 155°F/68°C PROTECTOR SSP (on the deflector)

PSO (on the wrench stop)

(To view the UL Mark, click here.)

(To view photos of Model PS001 and Model PS002, click here.)

Location: These counterfeit fire sprinklers were found in China. UL has received previous reports of counterfeit for Model PS002 in Indonesia. See Release 18PN-07 for further details.

Michelle Press

Communications Director

UL

847.664.1966

Michelle.Press@ul.com

Release No. 18PN-19

