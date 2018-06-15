UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Mark on Fire Sprinklers (Release 18PN-20)

Name of Product: Models TY3151, TY3251, and TY3351

Identification on the Product: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and the following on the deflector and "TYCO" on the wrench boss, and may be provided with an orange guard that also bears a counterfeit UL Mark. The counterfeit fire sprinklers employ a thermo bulb marked "JOB F5" or "YD05".

TY3151 155°F 68°C SU

TY3251 155°F 68°C SP

TY3251 200°F 93°C SP

TY3351 155°F 68°C HSW

Location: These counterfeit fire sprinklers were found in the United Arab Emirates. UL has received previous reports of counterfeit for Models TY3151 and TY3251 in Vietnam. See Release No. 15PN-21 for further details.

