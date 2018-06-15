UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Mark on Fire Sprinklers (Release 18PN-20)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the fire sprinklers, identified below, bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks for the United States and Canada. The fire sprinklers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is not known if the fire sprinklers comply with any safety requirements.
Although the fire sprinklers are marked TY3151, TY3251, and TY3351, the fire sprinklers were not manufactured or labeled by TYCO Fire & Building Products.
Name of Product: Models TY3151, TY3251, and TY3351
Identification on the Product: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and the following on the deflector and "TYCO" on the wrench boss, and may be provided with an orange guard that also bears a counterfeit UL Mark. The counterfeit fire sprinklers employ a thermo bulb marked "JOB F5" or "YD05".
TY3151 155°F 68°C SU
TY3251 155°F 68°C SP
TY3251 200°F 93°C SP
TY3351 155°F 68°C HSW
Location: These counterfeit fire sprinklers were found in the United Arab Emirates. UL has received previous reports of counterfeit for Models TY3151 and TY3251 in Vietnam. See Release No. 15PN-21 for further details.
