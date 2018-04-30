NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the portable luminaire identified below bears an unauthorized UL Mark for the United States and Canada. These portable luminaires have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product:
"Woopsy" lamp
Identification on the Product:
The product is marked with an unauthorized UL holographic label and the following:
On the product label located on the bottom of the luminaire:
LUMISOURCE
USES 25W BULB
YYYYMMDD (numbers represent the date of manufacture)
MADE IN CHINA
On the holographic label (also located on the bottom of the luminaire):
(cULus Mark)
LISTED
PORTABLE LUMINAIRE
LUMINAIRE PORTATIF
No. XXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)
LXXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)
©2013 UL LLC
OR
UL Certified Mark with SAFETY US CA
PORTABLE LUMINAIRE
LUMINAIRE PORTATIF
No. XXXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary
XXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)
A photo of the product can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/
Photos of the product label on the bottom of the luminaire (note, date code numbers will vary) can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/
Photos of the UL holographic labels (note, UL numbers will vary) can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/
