UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Portable Luminaires (Release 18PN-05)

News provided by

UL LLC

10:18 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the portable luminaire identified below bears an unauthorized UL Mark for the United States and Canada. These portable luminaires have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product:
"Woopsy" lamp

Identification on the Product:
The product is marked with an unauthorized UL holographic label and the following:

On the product label located on the bottom of the luminaire:

LUMISOURCE
USES 25W BULB
YYYYMMDD (numbers represent the date of manufacture)
MADE IN CHINA

On the holographic label (also located on the bottom of the luminaire):

(cULus Mark)
LISTED
PORTABLE LUMINAIRE
LUMINAIRE PORTATIF
No. XXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)
LXXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)
©2013 UL LLC

OR

UL Certified Mark with SAFETY US CA 
PORTABLE LUMINAIRE
LUMINAIRE PORTATIF
No. XXXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary
XXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)

A photo of the product can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/

Photos of the product label on the bottom of the luminaire (note, date code numbers will vary) can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/

Photos of the UL holographic labels (note, UL numbers will vary) can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve the safety, security and sustainability challenges.  The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com

Michelle Press
Communications Director, UL LLC
847.664.1966
Michelle.Press@ul.com
Release No. 18PN-05

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05-300639022.html

SOURCE UL LLC

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

Also from this source

Apr 25, 2018, 09:00 ET First Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) and Automated Guided Vehicle...

Apr 23, 2018, 10:07 ET UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Furniture Distribution Units...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Portable Luminaires (Release 18PN-05)

News provided by

UL LLC

10:18 ET