Identification on the Product:

The product is marked with an unauthorized UL holographic label and the following:

On the product label located on the bottom of the luminaire:

LUMISOURCE

USES 25W BULB

YYYYMMDD (numbers represent the date of manufacture)

MADE IN CHINA

On the holographic label (also located on the bottom of the luminaire):

(cULus Mark)

LISTED

PORTABLE LUMINAIRE

LUMINAIRE PORTATIF

No. XXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)

LXXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)

©2013 UL LLC

OR

UL Certified Mark with SAFETY US CA

PORTABLE LUMINAIRE

LUMINAIRE PORTATIF

No. XXXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary

XXXXXXXX (letters and numbers will vary)

A photo of the product can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/

Photos of the product label on the bottom of the luminaire (note, date code numbers will vary) can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/

Photos of the UL holographic labels (note, UL numbers will vary) can be found here: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-portable-luminaires-release-18pn-05/

About UL

