Ultimaker Launches Core Lessons Set for STEAM Educators

Ultimaker Education Community Strategist Liz Arum's overview introduces the set from the perspective of a practitioner who wants to incorporate 3D printing into curriculum: "As teachers, we want learning environments and activities that engage and challenge our students. We want to tap into their curiosity, inspire them to see connections between ideas and information and have them use their understanding to creatively problem solve with independence. Our objective is to instill a love of learning, so that they can think critically, communicate effectively, persevere, be intrinsically motivated, be responsible for their own learning outcomes, and find joy in the process."

Whether educators teach K-12, Higher Ed, or work in an informal learning environment, integrating 3D printing into their teaching practice using the Ultimaker Core Lessons: STEAM Set will help them meet educational objectives such as:

Encourage students to be more responsible for their own learning outcomes, or put another way, support personal student exploration in the pursuit of a learning objective.

Provide powerful learning aids, like Design Thinking techniques.

Build cooperative learning opportunities.

Build resiliency by taking advantage of rapid prototyping and testing techniques.

Develop communication skills through continuous documentation and sharing.

The recommended age range for participants for these beginner lessons is 10+.

This announcement arrives on the heel of recent news celebrating Ultimaker's commitment to education in North America, its role as a sponsor and a supplier to the GE Additive Education Program (AEP), and as a co-founding sponsor of Construct3D 2018, the national academic 3D printing and digital fabrication conference and expo, to take place at Georgia Tech on October 5-8, 2018.

Ultimaker has already made an impact in educational environments around the world, from K-12 to higher education. In 2016, Ultimaker launched its Pioneer Program, which brings together educators to share content, curriculum, lessons, projects and best practices, and now has more than 100 global members.

This Ultimaker Core Lessons: STEAM Set has been published under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License, and is available for immediate distribution and classroom use for educators across North America. For more information, visit https://ultimaker.com/en/resources/52563-ultimaker-core-lessons-steam-set .

