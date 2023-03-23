Ultrasound equipment market size to increase by USD 2,346.7 million between 2022 and 2027; BenQ Medical Technology Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasound equipment market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,346.7 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine. Many people now choose preventive measures, such as ultrasound imaging for the early detection of various diseases and conditions, as a result of the population's growing health consciousness. This makes it possible to identify and treat these illnesses early, significantly lowering the likelihood of recurrent illness. Early detection using better diagnostic tools like ultrasound and improved lifestyle and treatment options can frequently prevent and treat chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and obstetrical and gynecological diseases. Furthermore, it is predicted that chronic diseases will continue to be the leading cause of mortality and disability in high-income countries, both in terms of mortality rates and disease burden. The adoption and utilization of advanced ultrasound technology are predicted to lower both the burden of such chronic diseases as well as mortality rates. Therefore, these factors will contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasound Equipment Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global ultrasound equipment market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. North America accounted for a major share of the global ultrasound equipment market, with the US being the major contributor to the market. The primary factor behind the regional market growth is the expanded use of mobile ultrasound technology in healthcare facilities like hospitals and nursing homes.

Company Profiles:

The ultrasound equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Canon Inc. - The company offers ultrasound equipment such as iLab Ultrasound Imaging System with POLARIS Software.

Competitive Analysis:

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the market is segmented into stationary ultrasound equipment and portable ultrasound equipment.

The market share growth by the stationary ultrasound equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This type of ultrasound machine, which is mounted on a platform, cart, or trolley and comes with high-resolution systems that enable accuracy in real-time imaging, is the most frequently used one in medical facilities. The high-resolution systems of stationary ultrasound machines, which are mounted on platforms, carts, or trolleys, allow for precise real-time imaging. Therefore, it is expected that this segment is likely to witness steady growth in turn, propelling the growth of the global ultrasound equipment market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, research centers, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this ultrasound equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the ultrasound equipment market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ultrasound equipment market vendors.

Ultrasound Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,346.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BenQ Medical Technology Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, EchoNous Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., GlobalMed, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Iljin Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MedGyn Products Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Telemed Ultrasound, Trivitron Healthcare, Wuhan Zhongqi Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonostar, and BMV Medtech Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

