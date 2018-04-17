Umberto Valeri Brings New Concept to Fashion

VITERBO, Italy, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envy. Gluttony. Greed. Lust. Pride. Rage. Sloth. Aristotle, the story goes, described the Seven Deadly Sins as "clothes of evil," and that was all the inspiration Italian artist Umberto Valeri needed to create Sins, his first collection of luxury silk scarves. Valeri's line of wearable art scarves for men and women launches today with four collections: Sins I, Sins II, Flowers, and Swords.

The Sin collection designed by Umberto Valeri luxury silk scarves by Umberto Valeri

A retelling of the archetypal vices for today's fashion world, Sins features contemporary graphics hand-drawn by Valeri. At once classic and innovative, Sins luxury silk scarves bring sin to life by their very design.

"Scarves wrap people just as sin does," Valeri explained. "The medium and the message came together organically to produce a wearable metaphor."

Along with the Sins, Umberto Valeri has introduced two other new collections: Flowers and Swords.

Dedicated to the delicate elegance of flowers and drawing upon Valeri's passion for Eastern culture, Flowers features peonies, the "thornless roses" of Asia. Each of the four Flowers scarves displays Valeri's art in different colors, from soft pinks to a raucous red and jade version. If there's a bit of a retro feel to them, credit Valeri's inspiration: 19th Century Japanese artist Hokusai.

Swords, by contrast, lends a geometric feel to the softness of silk scarves. Each scarf in the collection features a different sword pattern arranged against a colorful backdrop. Valeri's inspiration for the Swords collection was the wide range of symbolism assigned to swords by various cultures and religions.

Umberto Valeri scarves are all limited edition. The artist has committed to offering only exclusive original designs, making the scarves true statement pieces. Valeri is currently at work on two new collections: Virtues, as a complement to Sins; and a line inspired by and celebrating the varied and vibrant colors of the Puglia region of southern Italy.

"Our concept of fashion is exclusivity and uniqueness, to relive the taste of owning something that very few people have--almost like possessing an artwork," Valeri stated. "All this reinforces our idea of wearable art. We infuse love and care into each piece and focus our efforts on a handful of exquisite designs at any given time."

About Umberto Valeri

Umberto Valeri limited edition silk scarves are dedicated to clients who want to add a touch of elegance to their personal style and look perfect with an exclusive piece of art on pure Italian silk. Every Umberto Valeri scarf is individually printed on fine silk and manufactured in Italy. The company's future plans include expanding the scarf line to include additional shapes and sizes; and launching a line of furniture and décor. Learn more at http://www.umbertovaleri.com

